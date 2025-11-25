Third Annual ‘Be The Impact Happy Hour’ Raises Record Funds to Support The Worker
On Thursday, November 6, 2025, The Worker hosted its third annual ‘Be the Impact Happy Hour’ and Club 88 Speakeasy After Party at The Grove in Phoenix. The sold-out rooftop event brought together more than 200 community leaders and changemakers for an evening of connection, celebration and impact, to transform lives through employment.
Presenting Sponsor: Clayco
Funds Raised: >$320k
Entertainment: Live music from The Black Moods, Trackman Golf Simulator & Casino Tables
Caterer: Conceptually Social
Notable Moments: The rooftop happy hour featured live music, sunset views of Camelback Mountain and a silent auction showcasing exclusive packages and client success stories. former client Michael Tighe, now owner of VIP Electrical, took the stage to share his personal story of resilience and recovery, detailing how The Worker’s programs helped him regain confidence, secure employment and rebuild his life. longtime volunteer, donor and past board member Joe Baer spoke about the organization’s legacy and the impact of community-driven generosity. After the sunset, guests entered Club 88, a 1920s-themed speakeasy-inspired after-party with casino games, signature cocktails and live entertainment. Attendees enjoyed a rare acoustic performance by The Black Moods, tested their luck at casino tables and faced off against former LPGA player and Team Troon member Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods, in “closest-to-the-pin” contests on a Trackman golf simulator. A highlight of the evening came when an attendee generously offered a $50,000 match, helping The Worker reach a record amount raised. Through this generosity, the organization will continue expanding its Workforce Development and Workforce Housing programs.
Photos by The Worker