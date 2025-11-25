Third Annual ‘Be The Impact Happy Hour’ Raises Record Funds to Support The Worker

BY Frontdoors Media

Board Member Miles Miley & Ken Gabel

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, The Worker hosted its third annual ‘Be the Impact Happy Hour’ and Club 88 Speakeasy After Party at The Grove in Phoenix. The sold-out rooftop event brought together more than 200 community leaders and changemakers for an evening of connection, celebration and impact, to transform lives through employment.

Presenting Sponsor: Clayco

Funds Raised: >$320k

Entertainment: Live music from The Black Moods, Trackman Golf Simulator & Casino Tables

Caterer: Conceptually Social

Notable Moments: The rooftop happy hour featured live music, sunset views of Camelback Mountain and a silent auction showcasing exclusive packages and client success stories. former client Michael Tighe, now owner of VIP Electrical, took the stage to share his personal story of resilience and recovery, detailing how The Worker’s programs helped him regain confidence, secure employment and rebuild his life. longtime volunteer, donor and past board member Joe Baer spoke about the organization’s legacy and the impact of community-driven generosity. After the sunset, guests entered Club 88, a 1920s-themed speakeasy-inspired after-party with casino games, signature cocktails and live entertainment. Attendees enjoyed a rare acoustic performance by The Black Moods, tested their luck at casino tables and faced off against former LPGA player and Team Troon member Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods, in “closest-to-the-pin” contests on a Trackman golf simulator. A highlight of the evening came when an attendee generously offered a $50,000 match, helping The Worker reach a record amount raised. Through this generosity, the organization will continue expanding its Workforce Development and Workforce Housing programs.

Photos by The Worker

Tamara & Board Member Nick Morrison Board Member List Ahnen, John & Lori Morris Paul & Anita Layeoux Board Members Lisa Ahnen & Eric Keosky-Smith Ted & Christine Gladish Barbara Diaz & Krystal Ganados Bret & Kelly Anderson Noel Wesser, John Barbosa, & Kennedy Mullins Reed Maycock & Madelyn Nichols Board Member Juana Hernandez Ryan Abbott Daren Strunk Cheyenne Woods Jennifer Dolan & Chris Majorros Tim Bukacek The Black Moods