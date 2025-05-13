The Walter Hive ‘Big Buzz’ Event Pollinates Community Creativity

BY Frontdoors Media

Charlotte Strawn, Mary Strawn with Paul & Andrea Merican & Kirk Strawn

Held at The Walter Dome on March 28, 2025, ‘The Big Buzz’ welcomed attendees for an evening that showcased The Walter Hive’s mission in action and celebrated the organization having served more than 14,000 individuals with art experiences over the past five years.

Leading Sponsors: Mipod | SRP | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Southtown Dental Care

Dollars Raised: $72,000

Auctioneer: Bobby D

Entertainment: Live music provided by Adrienne Knauer, Danny McManus, Chris Montgomery & Jojo Caldwell

Catering: The Tot Box

Notable Moments: Attendees were treated to an array of immersive art experiences as soon as they arrived, including artists Amber Linkey and Alex Lund providing live painting demonstrations, and Michael Kessler of Oak & Squirrel hosting a leather workshop. Kimberly Nina displayed amazing ceramics. Botanical corsages were assembled with the help of Jaci Waterfled and Chris Komashko provided an immersive bee projection. Guests mingled amongst the interactive sessions, artistic exhibits and musical performances while indulging in decadent bites and craft cocktails. Dollars raised at the event support programs that provide art, education and job training opportunities to the community.

Photos courtesy of The Walter Hive

Watercolor Painting Station The Botanical Station A Toast to the Evening! Live Painting The Busy Bee Dancer The Scene Custom Awards for Mipod, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, SRP & Southtown Dental