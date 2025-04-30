The Singletons ‘Swing Into Spring Culinary Social’ was a Grand Slam for Cancer Support

BY Frontdoors Media

Sean & Tanya Carroll

On April 11, 2025, generous supporters David & Michelle Evans offered their private residence to benefit The Singletons and their Spring Training-themed ‘Swing Into Spring Culinary Social’ to benefit families facing a cancer diagnosis.

Chair: Chef J Perry

Presenting Sponsor: HR Kickstart

Auctioneer: Bobby D of Call to Auction

Caterers: Chef Adam Allison, Chef Bret Vibber, Pioche Group, Taco Guild & Chef Derek Biazo

Notable Moments: The event amplified local enthusiasm and energy around Arizona’s Spring Training season. Attendees were greeted with handcrafted cocktails, energetic live music and mouthwatering creations from the Valley’s most talented chefs. Pre-recorded and live testimonials from families who have received support from the organization emphasized the compassionate help they provide to single-parent families who are navigating a life-changing cancer diagnosis. A variety of casino games, silent and live auction items helped raise funds that allow the organization to continue to be a courageous voice of advocacy and support for single parents battling cancer with their minor children.

Photos courtesy of The Singletons

Chef J Perry being interviewed Cami Frimann-Dahl & Doug Godfrey Jesse & Becky Crain Christina Gatewood with her guest Chef Brett Vibber ThCulinary Scene Singletons Parents Brandon & Monica