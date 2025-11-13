The Opportunity Tree’s 3rd Annual ‘Autumn Soirée’ A Celebration of People of All Abilities

BY Frontdoors Media

Opportunity Tree Program Participants & Phoenix Symphony Members

On October 23, 2025, The Opportunity Tree opened the doors of its Phoenix Campus — and the community opened its hearts — to the amazing programs and services it provides. The ‘Autumn Soirée‘ showcased the organization’s dedication to serving people of all abilities.

Honorees: Julie & Brice Willoughby — Arizona’s IDD Community | Genie Abram & Bea Romero — Historical Legacy Representatives | Cassey Griffith & Edson Stuart — Young-Adult Generation Representatives

Presenting Sponsors: Kiwanis Club of Phoenix

Emcee: Neal Hallihan

Entertainment: Phoenix Symphony Members & Opportunity Tree Program Members

Caterers: Jewel’s Bakery & Cafe, The Old Spaghetti Factory & XOXO Charcuterie Scottsdale

Notable Moments: Members of The Phoenix Symphony provided musical entertainment as guests were guided through the facility, experiencing firsthand the unique programs and people that make the organization what it is. Program participants delighted in sharing their stories, and the affection the youth displayed toward the staff demonstrated the essential role The Opportunity Tree plays in their lives. Guests enjoyed an energetic musical journey through time with Symphony members and program participants singing and dancing through the decades, illustrating the organization’s evolution. A silent auction raised funds to support their mission of promoting a society that fully embraces individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through inclusion, advocacy, and opportunity.

Honorary Chairs Ingrid Beltran & Rachel Johnson Board Member Greg Puckett & CEO Kelli O’Toole Kiwanis Club of Phoenix Members Kandy Clauss, Liz Duncan & Johnathon Klaussjpg CEO Kelli O’Toole & Jo Ellen McNamara Program participant Altavise Program participant Kharu COO Neal Hallihan with Program Participants & Community Members

Honorees Brice & Julie Willoughby Honorees Genie Abram & Bea Romero Honorees Cassey Griffith & Edson Stuart Phoenix Symphony Members