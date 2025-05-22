The Board of Visitors Presents Class of 2025 Flower Girls for 110th Annual Charity Ball
The Board of Visitors hosted their 110th Annual Charity Ball on April 12, 2025, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort, where 36 new Flower Girls were presented to the community. The Board of Visitors, Arizona’s oldest women’s charitable organization, has been raising funds for more than 100 years to support nonprofits in the greater Phoenix community that serve the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.
Charity Ball Chair: Katie Chester | Board Chairman: Kiley Ward
Decor & Flowers: White House Design Studios
Dollars Raised: Over $1 million was granted to 19 healthcare nonprofits for 2025
Introductions of Flower Girls: Roy D. Pringle of Vitalyst Health Foundation
Notable Moments: Traditions returned for this annual Valley ball as the 2025 Flower Girls welcomed gentlemen with corsages as they arrived for the lively cocktail party. Guests were then escorted to the lovely presentation area under the stars to share in the special moments of the formal presentation of daughters into Arizona society by their fathers. This special time as a family led to the real party, the ballroom! Guests entered a ballroom adorned with floral centerpieces at each table, a lovely custom dance floor and live music ready for dancing the night away. Next, the Flower Girls entered, connected together, and danced the Daisy Chain per tradition as their families and friends applauded their loveliness and accomplishments. Cheers to the 2025 Board of Visitors Flower Girls!
Photos courtesy of: Scott Foust Studios