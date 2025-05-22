The Board of Visitors Presents Class of 2025 Flower Girls for 110th Annual Charity Ball

BY Frontdoors Media

The 2025 Board of Visitors Flower Girls

The Board of Visitors hosted their 110th Annual Charity Ball on April 12, 2025, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort, where 36 new Flower Girls were presented to the community. The Board of Visitors, Arizona’s oldest women’s charitable organization, has been raising funds for more than 100 years to support nonprofits in the greater Phoenix community that serve the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.

Charity Ball Chair: Katie Chester | Board Chairman: Kiley Ward

Decor & Flowers: White House Design Studios

Dollars Raised: Over $1 million was granted to 19 healthcare nonprofits for 2025

Introductions of Flower Girls: Roy D. Pringle of Vitalyst Health Foundation

Notable Moments: Traditions returned for this annual Valley ball as the 2025 Flower Girls welcomed gentlemen with corsages as they arrived for the lively cocktail party. Guests were then escorted to the lovely presentation area under the stars to share in the special moments of the formal presentation of daughters into Arizona society by their fathers. This special time as a family led to the real party, the ballroom! Guests entered a ballroom adorned with floral centerpieces at each table, a lovely custom dance floor and live music ready for dancing the night away. Next, the Flower Girls entered, connected together, and danced the Daisy Chain per tradition as their families and friends applauded their loveliness and accomplishments. Cheers to the 2025 Board of Visitors Flower Girls!

Photos courtesy of: Scott Foust Studios

Friends with Jacquie Vogel & Her Mom Julie Bowe-Barry Ginger, Marianne & Lilah Mago Rowan Ostendorf & Larry Ostendorf Izzy Rhodes & Brian Rhodes Madilyn Clark & Chad Clark Katie Chester, Roy Pringle & Kiley Ward Annie & Michael Vanderwey Kevin Calihan & Ava Calihan Mark Bramlett & Ana Bramlett Blake Parker & Brett Parker Marc Hertzberg & Brooke Hertzberg Charlie Hilsabeck & Ellie Hilsabeck Julia Ganem & Dr. Jim Ganem Dr. Michael Basten & Logan Basten Fife Symington & Lelia Symington Meredith Orders & Jim Orders Omar Alvarez & Milani Alvarez Kevin Miller & Morgan Miller Steve Walkenbach & Paige Walkenbach Jacquie Vogel & Greg Vogel Curtiss, Madeleine & Leslie Smith Grace Chester, Katie Chester & Alli Chester