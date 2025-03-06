The Barrow Women’s Board Celebrates 60 Years & Raises Record-Breaking $14M at ‘Barrow Grand Ball 2025’
On January 18, 2025, the Arizona Biltmore served as the backdrop for The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation and their 60th Barrow Grand Ball, which raised $14 million to support research and life-saving innovations.
Gala Co-Chairs: Cathy Kleeman & Susan Westra
Honorees: Dr. & Mrs. Robert F. Spetzler and Dr. & Mrs. Volker K.H. Sonntag
Notable Moments: The Women’s Board honored Dr. Spetzler and Dr. Sonntag for their outstanding leadership and significant impact on Barrow’s growth from a small, local institute to a global leader in neurology, neurosurgery and neuroscience. The Board was proud to select the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program research efforts as the 2025 project for funding. Barrow physicians and scientists are at the cusp of changing the entire course of Alzheimer’s disease. They are leading cutting-edge research to transform Alzheimer’s from a terminal disease to a chronic, manageable condition and investigating ways to prevent the disease altogether. An impressive $4 million was raised specifically through the Barrow Ball to help advance critical Alzheimer’s disease research in the coming year.
Photos courtesy of Barrow Women’s Board