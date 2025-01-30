Visit Fabulous Food

Jan. 30, 2025

Teen Lifeline’s ‘Connections of Hope’ Gala Illustrates the Importance of Peer Support

Event Chair Melissa Costello & Dan Costello

 

 

The “Connections of Hope” Gala benefitting Teen Lifeline on October 4, 2024 at the new Caesar’s Republic was a testament to the power of human connection and hope.

Chair: Melissa Costello

Honoree: Darleen Santore — Community Lifeline Award                                                

Mistress of Ceremonies: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Pre-event live music performed by singer/songwriter Tia Penny and after-party music was provided by DJ Alex Dahl

Notable Moments: The “Connections of Hope” Gala showcased the powerful impact of peer-to-peer relationships in teen suicide prevention. A vibrant live auction, moving songs from teen musician Tia Penny, and heartfelt personal stories shared by honoree Darleen Santore, emcee Carey Peña, and Teen Lifeline Peer Counselors Kate, Wynter and Kaitlin demonstrated the vital role of human connection in fostering hope and community. Handwritten thank you cards from teen volunteers for each guest were a memorable token from an inspiring evening.

 

Brooke & Dylan Figlo
Michelle & Jeff Kauk
Aaron & Sarah Bata
Renae & Alfredo Molina
Honoree Darleen Santore
Emcee Carey Peña
Board President Drew Davis
Barbara & Hugh Lytle
Andrew & Irene Clary
Mandy Purcell, Britt Sanchez & Lana Breen
Tia Penny
