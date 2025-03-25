Teach for America Raises Over $1M and Applauds Educators at 2025 ‘Celebration Dinner’

BY Frontdoors Media

Honorees Elizabeth Byrnes & Bart Faber

On February 27, 2025, Teach for America held its 2025 ‘Celebration Dinner’ at Arizona Biltmore honoring the outstanding educators and board members who work tirelessly to ensure students have access to quality education throughout the nation.

Co-Chairs: Jenny Holsman Tetreault & Sally Gnirk

Honorees: Elizabeth Byrnes & Bart Faber

Title Sponsor: Jack & Vianne Kucera | Premier Sponsor: The Burton Family Foundation

Dollars Raised: $1 million+

Entertainment: Welcome performance by the Maryvale High School Mariachi Panteras de Oro

Notable Moments: The celebration highlighted incredible stories of dedication by 100 Phoenix-based teachers and 200 tutors along with the students they serve. Teach for America has placed over 60,000 teachers in public schools in the past 24 years. The documented effect of these hard-working teachers has been to elevate the levels of math and reading scores versus non-TFA schools, along with providing access to an excellent education. The event recognized Bart Faber and Beth Byrnes who, since 2018, have made significant financial, volunteer and partnership contributions to the organization mission. Bart and Beth also serve as community stewards by hosting networking and recognition events for corps members each year. “Mr. Cat,” Jason Cantanese, a TFA alumnus and math teacher from Pueblo del Sol quoted lyricist Tupac Shokur saying “long live the rose that grows from cement when no one else cares,” as he reminisced about his experience hearing his former students reflect on the difference he made in their lives. Funds raised will support their vision that one day, all children in our country will have the opportunity to achieve an excellent education.

Photos courtesy of Teach for America