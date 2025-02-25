Supporters Roll Up Their Sleeves for Fun at Phoenix ToolBank’s ‘Hammer & Ales’ Event

Sargent Ferraro & Officer Chris Phillips of the Tempe Officers Association with Jana Ferraro

Phoenix Community ToolBank celebrated it 10th Annual “Hammer & Ales” Event on November 7th, 2024, at the Phoenix ToolBank Warehouse.

Jackhammer Sponsor: American Sound

Dollars Raised: $63,000

Entertainment: DJ Hey Zeus

Caterers: Catalyst Crafted Ales | Heidi’s Cakes | Hundred Mile Brewing Co. | The Grateful Shark | Phantom Fox Beer Co. | Tortas Paquimé

Notable Moments: The 10th Annual “Hammer & Ales” Event had something for everyone. The event featured a multitude of interactive and hands-on activities — axe throwing, music from DJ Hey Zeus, a corn hole tournament, and opportunities to sit inside, climb on, and test drive heavy machinery, trucks and a Nasar. Food trucks and brewing companies added to the atmosphere on site with a silent auction and raffle rounding out the evenings offerings and raising funds to ensure Phoenix ToolBank can continue its mission of providing tools that enhance the charitable sector’s capacity to serve, facilitating volunteerism in Phoenix.