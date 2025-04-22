Stepping Up & Stepping Out for ‘Destination Paradise’ in Fight Against Kidney Disease
On March 15, 2025, The Phoenician set the scene for ‘Destination Paradise: Dancing With the Stars Arizona 2025’ benefitting the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona. The event transported guests to a tropical wonderland complete with vibrant floral arrangements and island-themed culinary delights, all in support of the kidney disease community.
Co-Chairs: Alyssa Bair & Melissa Scarcelli
Passport Stamp Sponsors: Scarcelli Family Foundation & Merrion Family Foundation
Judge’s Choice Winners: Dr. Christina Ferraro – Female | Rob Ward – Male
People’s Choice Winners: Dr. Semone Rochlin – Female | Dr. Ayan Sen – Male
Philanthropy Award: Dr. Christina Ferraro
Competition Judges: Linda Dean – Head Judge, Ricky Bentzen & Marianne DePalma
Dollars Raised: $450,000+
Emcee: Weezy
Florist: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: For the 19th year in a row, Dancing with the Stars Arizona was back and filled with the glitz, glam and gusto you would expect from a ballroom dancing competition and fundraiser to support Valley residents fighting kidney disease. Guests enjoyed the lively cocktail party where they could selfie with life-sized photos of the eight Celebrity Star Dancers before being welcomed into the colorful ballroom. The pinks, oranges and blues flowed from table to stage as supporters anticipated the main event of the night! Tables were filled with mini cow bells, clackers and noise-makers to cheer on friends as they took to the dance floor. There were voting ballots too and one by one, each dancer and their pro took to the floor to strut, swizzle and sashay to their selected music. The biggest winner was the organization as collectively the dancers raised more than $450,000 for the cause. Congrats to the winners of 2025!
Photos courtesy of the National Kidney Foundation
The 2025 Dancers & Pros