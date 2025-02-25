St. Joseph’s Foundation ‘Signature Event’ Immerses Guests in Cutting Edge Health Care
On November 14, 2024, the Heard Museum served as the setting for the interactive “Signature Event” benefitting St. Joseph’s Foundation.
Co-Chairs: Linda Hunt & Patty White
Honorary Chairs: Sister M. Richardine Blue, Sister Margaret McBride, and Sister Rachel Torrez
Presenting Sponsor: Norton Family
Emcee: Lin Sue Flood
Entertainment: Terri Tobey Trio
Notable Moments: Attendees were invited to explore a bevy of interactive healthcare technology stations and experiences from birthing simulators, to point of care ultrasounds, a mobile clinic and organ transplant innovations. Each of the hands-on vignettes demonstrated the important role St. Joseph’s Foundation serves in providing the community with state-of-the-art patient care, medical education and research. The event also featured robust silent and live auctions, concluding with dancing in the courtyard.
Photos courtesy of St. Joseph’s Foundation