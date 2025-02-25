Visit Good Morning Sunshine

Feb. 24, 2025

St. Joseph’s Foundation ‘Signature Event’ Immerses Guests in Cutting Edge Health Care

Event Co-Chairs Patty White & Linda Hunt

On November 14, 2024, the Heard Museum served as the setting for the interactive “Signature Event” benefitting St. Joseph’s Foundation.

Honorary Chairs: Sister M. Richardine Blue, Sister Margaret McBride, and Sister Rachel Torrez

Presenting Sponsor: Norton Family

Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Entertainment: Terri Tobey Trio                 

Notable Moments: Attendees were invited to explore a bevy of interactive healthcare technology stations and experiences from birthing simulators, to point of care ultrasounds, a mobile clinic and organ transplant innovations. Each of the hands-on vignettes demonstrated the important role St. Joseph’s Foundation serves in providing the community with state-of-the-art patient care, medical education and research.  The event also featured robust silent and live auctions, concluding with dancing in the courtyard.

Photos courtesy of St. Joseph’s Foundation

Anthony Houston & Melanie Norton
Tim & Carol Bricker
Sisters of Mercy Honorary Co-Chairs: Sister M. Richardine Blue, Sister Margaret McBride & Sister Rachel Torrez
Vic Casebolt & his Guests
Wade Martin of Arizona Cardinals & his guests
Tina Brucata-Day & her Guests
Foundation President Terri Hoffman with Aksel Firat & Guests of Surety Place
A Staff Member of the Dignity Health Norton Thoracic Institute Demonstrates Pulmonary Function Test (PFT)
The Scene
