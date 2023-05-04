Special Donation Announcement Thrills at Wish Ball 2023

The Event: Wish Ball 2023

The Cause: Make-A-Wish Arizona

Event Date: March 25, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Event Co-Chairs: Jenny Wright & Melissa Bouma

Presenting Sponsor: Phusion Projects

Dollars Raised: $4.6 million

Emcee: Wish Kid Piper Sehman & her brother Noah Sehman

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The “wish bold” theme was felt throughout the room as the festivities kicked off with two very special emcees, Wish Kid Piper and her amazing brother Noah. Piper’s beautiful Wish story to become a published author led the example of the magic that takes place when a wish is granted. The program featured stories from four more Wish Ambassadors and ended with a fantastic announcement from Bob and Renee Parsons. Not only were they adding $1M to the funding for Wishes to be granted across Arizona in the coming year, but a second $1M for Wishes for Spanish-speaking families. The room erupted into a standing ovation filled with gratitude for such a generous and unique gift.

Photos courtesy of Loren Anderson and Elsa Jacklitch

Jereme & Liz Kleven with Nichole & Adam Stine

Fran Mallace with Gary & Rhonda Anderson

Renee & Bob Parsons with Wish Kids Lydia, Audrey, Yaro, Jesse & Koston

Laurel & Michael McCandless, Nate Bouma, Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

Emcees Noah & Piper Sehman

Jim Mullin & Glenn Gramling

Rudy & Sandra Sleiman

Fran Mallace with Melissa & Rick Trinkl