Special Donation Announcement Thrills at Wish Ball 2023
The Event: Wish Ball 2023
The Cause: Make-A-Wish Arizona
Event Date: March 25, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Event Co-Chairs: Jenny Wright & Melissa Bouma
Presenting Sponsor: Phusion Projects
Dollars Raised: $4.6 million
Emcee: Wish Kid Piper Sehman & her brother Noah Sehman
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The “wish bold” theme was felt throughout the room as the festivities kicked off with two very special emcees, Wish Kid Piper and her amazing brother Noah. Piper’s beautiful Wish story to become a published author led the example of the magic that takes place when a wish is granted. The program featured stories from four more Wish Ambassadors and ended with a fantastic announcement from Bob and Renee Parsons. Not only were they adding $1M to the funding for Wishes to be granted across Arizona in the coming year, but a second $1M for Wishes for Spanish-speaking families. The room erupted into a standing ovation filled with gratitude for such a generous and unique gift.
Photos courtesy of Loren Anderson and Elsa Jacklitch