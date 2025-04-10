Solari’s ‘Inspiring Hope Gala’ an Uplifting Event for Suicide Prevention 

BY Frontdoors Media

Holden & Holly Olsen with Kristy & Joey Neick

Supporters celebrated an inspired evening during the annual Solari Crisis & Human Services ‘Inspiring Hope Gala’ on February 22, 2025 at The Phoenician. All were welcomed to a special experience and to fund crisis and helpline services throughout Arizona.

Helpline Heroes Sponsor: Desert Diamond Casino

Emcee: Eric Bailey

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: The Sax Man provided a wonderful musical interlude, and DJ Tarvis provided music throughout the evening and after-party

Notable Moments: The evening commenced with a cocktail hour complete with a breathtaking aerial silk performance. The program was filled with inspiring stories, meaningful connections and unforgettable moments. Guests experienced powerful testimonials of hope, an exciting auction, a raffle and a lively after-party. A deeply moving highlight of the night was the sharing of three personal stories, including one from auctioneer Letitia Frye, about loved ones lost to suicide. These intimate accounts underscored the critical services that Solari provides. Heartfelt pre-recorded video interviews resonated deeply with attendees, and video testimonials from suicide call center staff offered an emotional glimpse into the life-saving impact of their work. Funds raised will be used to support their work in creating and managing comforting and supportive programs and processes for people in crisis.

Photos courtesy of Solari Crisis & Human Services

The Levakes & Friends Mark & Jennifer Sloat Justin Chase, Beth Brady & Charles Bradley Patrick Franzen Eric Bailey Chef Jim Hayden Monica Miller Aerial Performance Disco Dancer & Debbie Hollis Letitia Frye Solari Executive Team