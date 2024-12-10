Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

Dec. 10, 2024

Sojourner Center Hosts ‘Better Together’ Breakfast

Event Co-Chair Berkley Harris

Sojourner Center gathered supporters on September 26, 2024 at Hilton Resort at the Peak for the ‘Better Together’ Breakfast. The program highlighted updates from the organization, four special honorees and a message of hope for the future.

Event Chairs: Berkley Harris & Liz Zelazo

Honorees: Gustavo Zayas – Advocate of the Year | Kirstie Myers – Volunteer of the Year | Sundt Construction – Corporate Partner of the Year | Rio Verde Women’s Golf Association – Outstanding Community Contribution

Leading Sponsors: QuikTrip, Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, Sysco, Carlisle & Discover

Emcee: Sean McLaughlin | KPHO CBS

Notable Moments: The stars of the morning were two Sojourner Center survivors and the four honorees. Each of their stories and support for survivors of domestic violence at Sojourner Center was touching.

Photos courtesy of Sojourner Center

Chandler Councilmember Christine Ellis, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, Tempe Chief of Staff Tanya Chavez & Tempe Councilmember Berdetta Hodge
Honorees representing Sundt Construction
Honorees representing the Rio Verde Women’s Golf Association
Emcee Sean McLaughlin
Sojourner Co-Directors Bailey De Roest & Julie Peterson
The Scene
