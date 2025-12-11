S’more Than a Camp out at Girl Scouts Annual ‘Badge Bash’

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Lena Spotleson & Amy Walters

Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council welcomed adults to The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain on November 1, 2025 to experience a taste of the adventure and experiences Girl Scouts provide.

Honorees: Devin Booker, Deanna Salazar, Teri Twarkins Kelley & Jennifer Schultemaker

Ambassador Sponsor: Jaque Behtke Design

Emcee: Lisa Matthews

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Entertainment: Deejay Doll

Décor: Cre8ive Event Rentals

Caterer: Santa Barbara Catering

Notable Moments: The event offers a Girls Scout Camp experience with a twist, encouraging attendees to don their best cap inspired attire, form troops and navigate an array of experiences and challenges to earn badges which fill their sashes. The festivities offer a glimpse into the multitude of programs and opportunities the organization provides to over 12,000 girls in Northern Arizona. The event also honored the extraordinary contributions of individuals who are stewards of the community and whose leadership helps shape the next generation of leaders. A live auction and call to action raised funds that allows the organization to help girls develop leadership skills and tools for success in a rapidly changing environment, knowing that given the opportunity, every girl can become a leader, act confidently on her values, and connect with her community. Guests enjoyed networking and connection opportunities under the stars and of course, wrapped the wonderful event with celebratory campfire s’mores.

Photos courtesy of Sarah Day

Christina Spicer, Sarah Krahenbuhl on behalf of Honoree Devin Booker & Mary Mitchell Mary Mitchell, Honoree Deanna Salazar & Christina Spicer Mary Mitchell, Honoree Teri Twarkins Kelley of Morgan Stanley & Christina Spicer Christina Spicer, Honoree Jennifer Schuitemaker & Mary Mitchell Guest, Liz OBrien Julian, Jessica Luebke & Mary Canisales Julie Kent, Guest & Alicia Bauer Angela Gordillo & Johanna Villalobos Board Member Jennifer Ho Mariana Veloso & Fernanda Gardea