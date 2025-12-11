S’more Than a Camp out at Girl Scouts Annual ‘Badge Bash’
Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council welcomed adults to The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain on November 1, 2025 to experience a taste of the adventure and experiences Girl Scouts provide.
Co-Chairs: Lena Spotelson & Amy Walters
Honorees: Devin Booker, Deanna Salazar, Teri Twarkins Kelley & Jennifer Schultemaker
Ambassador Sponsor: Jaque Behtke Design
Emcee: Lisa Matthews
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton
Entertainment: Deejay Doll
Décor: Cre8ive Event Rentals
Caterer: Santa Barbara Catering
Notable Moments: The event offers a Girls Scout Camp experience with a twist, encouraging attendees to don their best cap inspired attire, form troops and navigate an array of experiences and challenges to earn badges which fill their sashes. The festivities offer a glimpse into the multitude of programs and opportunities the organization provides to over 12,000 girls in Northern Arizona. The event also honored the extraordinary contributions of individuals who are stewards of the community and whose leadership helps shape the next generation of leaders. A live auction and call to action raised funds that allows the organization to help girls develop leadership skills and tools for success in a rapidly changing environment, knowing that given the opportunity, every girl can become a leader, act confidently on her values, and connect with her community. Guests enjoyed networking and connection opportunities under the stars and of course, wrapped the wonderful event with celebratory campfire s’mores.
Photos courtesy of Sarah Day