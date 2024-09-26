‘Sip & Soirée’ Event Raises Over $500,000 for Fresh Start to Help Empower Women
The Fresh Start Auxiliary Board hosted their annual fall luncheon on September 16, 2024 at Chateau Luxe. The event featured a successful handbag raffle that included items from Fendi and Prada.
Event Co-Chairs: Chelci Hudson & Erin Itkoe
Honorees: Barb Lowe | Fresh Start Volunteer of the Year, McCarthy | Community Partner of the Year
Presenting Sponsor: D.A.Ranch Estate Vineyards
Dollars Raised: $500,000+
Emcees: Dominique Newland & Syleste Rodriguez of FOX10
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: Mariachi Pasión
Notable Moments: The energetic day started with a marketplace filled with women-owned Arizona businesses and a selection of “sips” and raffle opportunities. The luncheon program included an event Ambassador fundraising face-off, won by Tony Alfonso. It concluded with an inspiring speech about the Fresh Start women being supported by Kim McWaters, President & CEO, followed by a generous show of support.
Photos: Gudenschwager Photography