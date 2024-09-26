‘Sip & Soirée’ Event Raises Over $500,000 for Fresh Start to Help Empower Women

2024 Co-Chairs Chelci Hudson & Erin Itkoe

The Fresh Start Auxiliary Board hosted their annual fall luncheon on September 16, 2024 at Chateau Luxe. The event featured a successful handbag raffle that included items from Fendi and Prada.

Honorees: Barb Lowe | Fresh Start Volunteer of the Year, McCarthy | Community Partner of the Year

Presenting Sponsor: D.A.Ranch Estate Vineyards



Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Emcees: Dominique Newland & Syleste Rodriguez of FOX10

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: Mariachi Pasión

Notable Moments: The energetic day started with a marketplace filled with women-owned Arizona businesses and a selection of “sips” and raffle opportunities. The luncheon program included an event Ambassador fundraising face-off, won by Tony Alfonso. It concluded with an inspiring speech about the Fresh Start women being supported by Kim McWaters, President & CEO, followed by a generous show of support.

Photos: Gudenschwager Photography

Alexandra Bray, Brecken Blades, Chelci Hudson, Arden Anderson & Rebecca Cohen-Collins

Allison Davis, Libby Cohen, Jen Reid, Katie Lichtsinn & Ashley Brown

Taylor Twedell, Natalie Hubbard & Rose Pitman

Executive Board of Directors Chair Kim Fowee-Perera, Jules Perera, Amina Swenson, Beth Sieloff & Francisco Kamani

Sipping & Shopping!

Presenting Sponsor D.A.Ranch Estate Vineyards with Auxiliary Board member Alexis Petznick

Brooklyn Taylor & Andrea Casavilca

Auxiliary Board Chair Carina Robson, Denise Lukas & Ashley Lukas

Fresh Start President & CEO Kim McWaters Emcees Dominique Newland & Syleste Rodriguez

Mariachi Pasión — the all-women mariachi group!

Charlie Crews & Bec Striffler of McCarthy, the Fresh Start Community Partner of the Year Awardee, with Heidi Coupland, Fresh Start Chief of Staff

Volunteer of the Year Awardee Barb Lowe & Heidi Coupland

The Fresh Start Auxiliary Board