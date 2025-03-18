‘Savor the Symphony’ Showcases the Music of Tina Turner Including a Peek into Rehearsals

Jane Jozoff, Nicole Stanton, Mac Perlich, Jenny Holsman Tetreault & DeeDee Vecchione

On February 6, 2025, The Phoenix Symphony welcomed attendees to a unique delight in superb sounds and flavors during their ‘Savor the Symphony’ sneak peak of the ‘Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner’ concert with the orchestra and a lovely luncheon.

Chair: Jenny Holsman Tetrault

Sponsors: Goodmans, Mac & Russell Perlich, Butler Family Foundation, Visit Phoenix, Clearwing & Inner Space

Emcee: Dana Cortez of The Dana Cortez Show

Entertainment: The Phoenix Symphony as they rehearsed ‘Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner’ with guest artists

Featured Chef: Chef Christopher Collins

The Menu: “The Neighborly” Dateland Salad | “Grassroots” Braised Short Ribs & Jalapeno Cheddar Grits | “Sweet Provisions” Sticky Toffee Pudding

Notable Moments: The event commenced with light cocktails on the patio of Symphony Hall followed by a silent auction and Mystery Box opportunity in the lobby. From the start of the reception, guests were invited to “eavesdrop” into the first rehearsal of the Tina Turner themed concert. Phoenix native and vocalist Tamika Lawrence rehearsed a variety of Tina Turner’s greatest hits with vocalists Shaleah Adkisson and Scott Coulter with John Boswell at the piano. Following the rehearsal, guests dined on a specially curated meal that paid tribute to the late singer’s life. The Attendees were provided a glimpse into the work The Phoenix Symphony is doing throughout the community to provide extraordinary musical experiences that inspire, advance and enrich the lives of community members of all ages and backgrounds.

Photos courtesy of The Phoenix Symphony

Dr. Oliver & Sharon Harper with Chef Chris Collins

Becky Pierson enjoying the sneak peek!

Adam Goodman

Vanessa Kisicki

Associate Conductor Alex Amsel places his bid!