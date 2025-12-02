‘Silver Bells Gala’ Rings in the Holidays for Salvation Army

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chair Lachelle Mangum, Jennette Aird, Ashleigh Townse, Co-Chair Jennifer Reynolds & Co-Chair Lauryn Mangum Reed

The Camby transformed into a stunning winter wonderland on November 7, 2025, in support of The Salvation Army and its ‘Silver Bells Gala’, featuring custom Christmas trees and several Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Co-Chairs: Lachele R. Mangum, Jennifer Reynolds & Lauryn Mangum Reed

Diamond Sponsor: Avolta

Funds Raised: $150k

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Decor: Ideation Design Group

Florals: Love in Bloom

Entertainment: Corcoran Holt Quartet

Notable moments: The Salvation Army Metropolitan Phoenix Advisory Board was honored with Gold Status as a National Standard of Excellence. Joey Zumaya, Head of LinkedIn Nonprofits, shared his deeply personal connection to the Salvation Army and highlighted the transformative power of the organization through its programs and ministries. A moving video tribute featured families and individuals the organization has supported, demonstrating how Family Services Team Members provide compassionate outreach to people facing a variety of challenges, offering security and hope to those who may have lost theirs. A dozen themed, custom, intricately decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off — each finding a home for the holidays. Silent and live auctions offered everything from artwork to vacations. A silver bell–adorned paddle raise helped secure funds that will allow the organization to continue its ministry and meet human needs without discrimination.

Photos courtesy of Jim Hesterman

Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, Mariana Zumaya & Keynote Speaker, Joey Zumaya Lt. Colonel Chuck Fowler & Co-Chair Lauryn Mangum Reed Derryl Benton Joey Zumaya Commissioner Kenneth Hodder & Major Joseph Cisneros Brittany Jorgensen Greg Ayres, Board Member Cassandra Ayres Subyn Novelle