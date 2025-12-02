‘Silver Bells Gala’ Rings in the Holidays for Salvation Army
The Camby transformed into a stunning winter wonderland on November 7, 2025, in support of The Salvation Army and its ‘Silver Bells Gala’, featuring custom Christmas trees and several Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.
Co-Chairs: Lachele R. Mangum, Jennifer Reynolds & Lauryn Mangum Reed
Diamond Sponsor: Avolta
Funds Raised: $150k
Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Decor: Ideation Design Group
Florals: Love in Bloom
Entertainment: Corcoran Holt Quartet
Notable moments: The Salvation Army Metropolitan Phoenix Advisory Board was honored with Gold Status as a National Standard of Excellence. Joey Zumaya, Head of LinkedIn Nonprofits, shared his deeply personal connection to the Salvation Army and highlighted the transformative power of the organization through its programs and ministries. A moving video tribute featured families and individuals the organization has supported, demonstrating how Family Services Team Members provide compassionate outreach to people facing a variety of challenges, offering security and hope to those who may have lost theirs. A dozen themed, custom, intricately decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off — each finding a home for the holidays. Silent and live auctions offered everything from artwork to vacations. A silver bell–adorned paddle raise helped secure funds that will allow the organization to continue its ministry and meet human needs without discrimination.
Photos courtesy of Jim Hesterman