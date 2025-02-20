‘Silver Bells’ Gala Rang in a Season of Giving for The Salvation Army

Major Chuck Fowler Presenting the Sally Award to Mark & Elaina West

On November 2, 2024, The Salvation Army celebrated its 130th Annual ‘Silver Bells”’Gala at the Vault of Scottsdale.

Chair: Lachele Mangum

Honorees: Mark & Elaine West — Sally Award

Kettle Sponsor: Avolta | HMS Host | Hudson | Dufry

Emcee: Royal Norman — Arizona’s Family

Auctioneer: Tom Riles

Entertainment: Phoenix Citadel Brass Band, Phoenix Citadel Timbrels, Phoenix Kroc Center Gospel Choir & Phoenix Kroc Center Children’s Choir

Catering: Creations in Cuisine

Notable Moments: The evening commenced with a performance of “Silver Bells” by the Phoenix Kroc Center Children’s and Gospel Choirs. Jim Ruiz performed “I’ll Fight,” the General William Booth Monologue. Keynote speaker and former Phoenix Suns player Mark West amplified the important role The Salvation Army serves in our communities. West was also surprised with being named the recipient of the Sally Award and asked his wife Elaina to join him in accepting. The event also featured silent and live auctions, all aimed to further their mission of meeting human needs without discrimination.

Photos courtesy of MJD Photography