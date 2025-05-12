SARRC’s Annual ‘Community Breakfast’ Demonstrates the Power of Possibilities

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Joe & Caroline Conner with Jane & Amir Nizam

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) celebrated its annual “Community Breakfast” at the Arizona Biltmore. The theme “Power of Possibilities” demonstrated incredible updates on the power of early intervention for autism and how research is mapping out a bright future for individuals on the spectrum.

Title Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk

Centerpieces: Desert Florals by Maria

Notable Moments: The event brought together nearly 1,500 passionate supporters. It was a morning of inspiration, as families shared their journeys, experts showcased groundbreaking AI-driven research, and the organization and guests celebrated key clinical advancements. United by this year’s theme, the community came together to reflect, connect and look ahead with hope and determination as the growth of resources like their community school program across the Valley and state becomes an integral part of their strategic plan.

Photos courtesy of Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center

Elizabeth Leonard & Denise Resnik Andrew Goodwin, Cody Yount, Joe Conner & Taylor Hick Jane Christensen, Robert Lyles & Patricia Watts Maria Speth, Gary Jaburg & Jeri Kendle Karin & Chris York Patsy Lowry & Leslie Barakat Rob & Jenni Leinbach Joe Bradley, Christopher Smith & Tom Floor Judy & Marc Isaacs, Seth Peterson & Dena Isaacs with Darren, Tara & Alex Hendrix Brent Kendle, Howard Sobelman & Deb Baird Trina Lowery, Chris Owen & Emily Owen Sandy Kravetz, Kathy Bosco & Jeff Kravetz Breda & Robert Kennedy Peter Fink, Daniel Openden & Gary Linhart Jacquelyn Goodluck Connor Cosby Cameron Nelson