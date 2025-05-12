SARRC’s Annual ‘Community Breakfast’ Demonstrates the Power of Possibilities
On Thursday, April 17, 2025, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) celebrated its annual “Community Breakfast” at the Arizona Biltmore. The theme “Power of Possibilities” demonstrated incredible updates on the power of early intervention for autism and how research is mapping out a bright future for individuals on the spectrum.
Co-Chairs: Caroline & Joe Conner | Jane & Amir Nizam
Title Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk
Centerpieces: Desert Florals by Maria
Notable Moments: The event brought together nearly 1,500 passionate supporters. It was a morning of inspiration, as families shared their journeys, experts showcased groundbreaking AI-driven research, and the organization and guests celebrated key clinical advancements. United by this year’s theme, the community came together to reflect, connect and look ahead with hope and determination as the growth of resources like their community school program across the Valley and state becomes an integral part of their strategic plan.
Photos courtesy of Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center