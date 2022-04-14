SARRC Benefits from Chef-Driven ‘Swirl, Sip and Savor’ Event
The Event: Swirl, Sip and Savor
The Cause: Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center
Event Date: March 18, 2022
Location: The Royal Palms Resort & Spa
Presenting Sponsor: MJ Insurance
Co-Chairs: Laura & Mike Bill
Honoree: Patty Dion
Dollars Raised: $500,000+
Auctioneer: Jennie Heal
Featured Chefs: Matt Carter of Fat Ox, The Mission & Zinc Bistro, Mark Tarbell of Tarbell’s, Lee Hillson of Royal Palms & Lance Whipple of Noble Bread
Florist: Linda Beeckman Flowers
Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed tastings from premier California wineries and a one-of-a-kind dining experience from the four featured chefs. The funds raised for this biennial event will support the expansion and maintenance of the ‘Think Autism’ program and its mobile app integration, serve families through SARRC’s free Family Orientations and deploy additional outreach initiatives to raise awareness and education around autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Photos courtesy of Carl Schultz