April 14, 2022

SARRC Benefits from Chef-Driven ‘Swirl, Sip and Savor’ Event

Patty Dion & Greg Wells

 

The Event: Swirl, Sip and Savor

The Cause: Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center

Event Date: March 18, 2022

Location: The Royal Palms Resort & Spa

Presenting Sponsor: MJ Insurance

Co-Chairs: Laura & Mike Bill

Honoree: Patty Dion

Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Auctioneer:  Jennie Heal

Featured Chefs: Matt Carter of Fat Ox, The Mission & Zinc Bistro, Mark Tarbell of Tarbell’s, Lee Hillson of Royal Palms & Lance Whipple of Noble Bread

Florist: Linda Beeckman Flowers

Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed tastings from premier California wineries and a one-of-a-kind dining experience from the four featured chefs. The funds raised for this biennial event will support the expansion and maintenance of the ‘Think Autism’ program and its mobile app integration, serve families through SARRC’s free Family Orientations and deploy additional outreach initiatives to raise awareness and education around autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Photos courtesy of Carl Schultz

Sarah & Ryan Ewing
Paul Mashni & Juliet Richards
Lisa Peju & Stacy Frakes
Tracey Reichow of Black Cat Vineyard
Chef Matt Carter
David Tate of Barnett Vineyards
SARRC President & CEO Danny Openden

