Ryan House ‘White Christmas’ Gala Gives the Gifts of Hope & Comfort

The Arizona Biltmore Gold Room served as the backdrop for the Ryan House December 7, 2024, ‘White Christmas’ Gala.

Event Co-Chairs: Megan Peacock & Cassie Littell

Honorees: Amber Spalding & her son Aaron

Gold Sponsor: Hospice of the Valley

Entertainment Under the Snow: Arizona’s DJ

Notable Moments: The event co-chairs kicked off the evening with a toast to celebrate the commitment and dedication of families, staff, partners and donors. Board Chair Mary Thompson spoke to the many people present who work to provide children and families with much needed respite and enrichment as they navigate challenging times. The amazing Amber Spalding and her son were honored as special members of the Ryan House community. The festivities continued with a hot chocolate bar and dancing under the delightful snowfall.

Photos courtesy of Ryan House