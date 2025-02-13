Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

Feb. 13, 2025

Ryan House ‘White Christmas’ Gala Gives the Gifts of Hope & Comfort

Megan Peacock & Cassie Littell

The Arizona Biltmore Gold Room served as the backdrop for the Ryan House December 7, 2024, ‘White Christmas’ Gala.

Event Co-Chairs: Megan Peacock & Cassie Littell

Honorees: Amber Spalding & her son Aaron

Gold Sponsor: Hospice of the Valley

Entertainment Under the Snow: Arizona’s DJ 

Notable Moments: The event co-chairs kicked off the evening with a toast to celebrate the commitment and dedication of families, staff, partners and donors. Board Chair Mary Thompson spoke to the many people present who work to provide children and families with much needed respite and enrichment as they navigate challenging times. The amazing Amber Spalding and her son were honored as special members of the Ryan House community. The festivities continued with a hot chocolate bar and dancing under the delightful snowfall.

Photos courtesy of Ryan House

Steve & Amy Rahr, Lisa & Jeff Huff with David & Carolyn Johnston
Diane & Ray Pava with Christine Guthrie
Chad & Sabrina Norris, Camryn & Brian Friel with Blanca & Danny Franks
Board Chair Mary Thompson
Kenny Wylie, Amber Spalding with Co-Founders Holly & Jonathan Cottor
Kelly & Brian Farrell, Zach Crowell, Emilie Bro & Trace Foster
Jon & Jane Andersen
Bronwen & Scott Jones, Mike & Kathy Hanley & Andy & Patsy Allen
Katie Bloom, Tara & Daniel Franks with Tracy Leonard-Warner
Sara Snyder, Sabrina Norris, Tara Zika & Amy Chung
Lin Sue & Tom Flood
Josie & Brooks Anderson
Jordan Balderrama, Katie Bloom, Tara Franks, Ashley Crowell, Sabrina Norris & Emilie Bro
Brittnie & Andrew Edwards
Elliot Wernick & Susan Kricun
