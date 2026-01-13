Ryan House ‘White Christmas’ Gala Dazzles & Delights

BY Frontdoors Media

Chair Amanda Carr, Tracy Leonard with Cole, Yvonee and Troy Ludwig & Laura Tolson

On December 6, 2025, the Arizona Biltmore’s Gold Room served as an opulent backdrop for Ryan House’s Annual White Christmas Gala. The beloved event is the perfect segue into the holiday season with hot cocoa, snow on the patio and an opportunity to create cherished memories for attendees and in service of the families Ryan House supports throughout the year.

Event Chair: Amanda Carr

Honorees: Ryan House family: Yvonne and Troy Ludwig and their son Cole

Gold Sponsors: Hospice of the Valley & Sprouts Farmers Market

Dollars Raised: $335k+

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Florist: Bloom Event Floral

Décor: Snowfall provided by Bubble Maniacs

Entertainment: Live music by The Hamptons

Notable Moments: The sold-out Gala brought 250 guests together in the iconic Gold Room to celebrate the organization’s 15th anniversary year. Guests were deeply moved by a heartfelt testimony from Yvonne and Troy Ludwig, who shared how Ryan House has provided care, comfort, and joy to their son Cole and their family. The evening introduced Ryan House’s first-ever paddle raise, with Cole Ludwig inspiring enthusiastic generosity in support of future services. Attendees enjoyed an elegant evening of fine dining and dancing to live music by The Hamptons. A gourmet hot cocoa station emanated the warmth of the season while a magical snowfall on the Gold Room patio paid tribute to Irving Berlin’s timeless “White Christmas,” rumored to have been written poolside at the Biltmore. The popular Snowflakes & Sparkles raffle delighted guests, with every ticket holder receiving jewelry and one lucky winner taking home a diamond tennis bracelet donated by The Diamond Guys. Proceeds from the event allow the organization to provide tailored care and experiences for families navigating complex caregiving needs while creating cherished memories for the children and their loved ones.

Photos courtesy of Lee Media

Ryan Carr & Chair Amanda Carr

Board Chair Laura & Jeff Tolson

Client Family Cole, Yvonne & Troy Ludwig

Rhonda & Gary Anderson

Deb & Rachel Behrendt

Rob & Christine Guthrie

Elle & Oliver Fultz

Duane & Mary Thompson

Mekel Priddy & Maritza Ramirez

Tara Zika, Zach & Ashley Crowell, Emilie Bro & Guest

Mike & Kathy Hanley with Bronwen & Scott Jones

Jeff & Lisa Huff

Deanna Bell & Dennis Ranke

Jesse & Emily McDonald, Sarah & Dean Zimmerman

Lauren & Gregg Maehling

James Jonas & Renee Sanderson

Wendy & Dan Walker

Elliot Wernick & Susan Kricun

Tracy Leonard-Warner and Laura Tolson

Brooks Anderson and Lance Medeiros






































