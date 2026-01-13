Ryan House ‘White Christmas’ Gala Dazzles & Delights
On December 6, 2025, the Arizona Biltmore’s Gold Room served as an opulent backdrop for Ryan House’s Annual White Christmas Gala. The beloved event is the perfect segue into the holiday season with hot cocoa, snow on the patio and an opportunity to create cherished memories for attendees and in service of the families Ryan House supports throughout the year.
Event Chair: Amanda Carr
Honorees: Ryan House family: Yvonne and Troy Ludwig and their son Cole
Gold Sponsors: Hospice of the Valley & Sprouts Farmers Market
Dollars Raised: $335k+
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Florist: Bloom Event Floral
Décor: Snowfall provided by Bubble Maniacs
Entertainment: Live music by The Hamptons
Notable Moments: The sold-out Gala brought 250 guests together in the iconic Gold Room to celebrate the organization’s 15th anniversary year. Guests were deeply moved by a heartfelt testimony from Yvonne and Troy Ludwig, who shared how Ryan House has provided care, comfort, and joy to their son Cole and their family. The evening introduced Ryan House’s first-ever paddle raise, with Cole Ludwig inspiring enthusiastic generosity in support of future services. Attendees enjoyed an elegant evening of fine dining and dancing to live music by The Hamptons. A gourmet hot cocoa station emanated the warmth of the season while a magical snowfall on the Gold Room patio paid tribute to Irving Berlin’s timeless “White Christmas,” rumored to have been written poolside at the Biltmore. The popular Snowflakes & Sparkles raffle delighted guests, with every ticket holder receiving jewelry and one lucky winner taking home a diamond tennis bracelet donated by The Diamond Guys. Proceeds from the event allow the organization to provide tailored care and experiences for families navigating complex caregiving needs while creating cherished memories for the children and their loved ones.
Photos courtesy of Lee Media