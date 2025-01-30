Ronald McDonald House Charities’ 50th Anniversary Celebration Gala Was a Solid Gold Success

Board Member Jills Hanks with the Late-Night Snacks!

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) celebrated 50 years of supporting families whose children are receiving medical care. The October 5, 2024 event hosted by the Hotel Valley Ho featured a celebrity appearance from Ronald McDonald.

Co-Chairs: Melissa Grass & Alexander Falkenstein

Honorees: Arrowhead Superior Refrigeration — Heart of the House Corporate Honoree & Scott Harris — Heart of the House Individual Honoree

Presenting Sponsor: CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Emcee: Susan Casper

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Notable Moments: Ronald McDonald House Charities’ 50th Anniversary Gala was a vibrant outdoor celebration of its 50-year mission to support families with a home away from home during their children’s medical care. Guests enjoyed an exciting auction, trip raffle, and heartfelt help-a-family appeals before hitting the dance floor with Ronald McDonald. The night ended on a high note with a late-night snack from the iconic chain.