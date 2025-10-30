Record Breaking ‘Compassion With Fashion’ Gala Raises $2.1M in Support of AZ Humane Society

BY Frontdoors Media

Lead Honoree Jamie L. Middleton

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa transformed into a Parisian dream for the annual Compassion With Fashion event benefitting Arizona Humane Society. The beloved event featured fashion and furry friends.

Co-Chairs: Alisha McBee & Laura Goff

Honoree: Jamie L. Middleton – Paw-risian of the Year

Presenting Sponsor: Fetch Pet Insurance

Dollars Raised: $2.1M

Emcee: Ian Schwartz – Arizona’s Family

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Opening Parisian musical interlude performed by Andrew Smith & Alizee Guzman arranged by World: Life: Music. Fashion show presented by Arizona State University FIDM and a Parade of Paws

Notable moments: The reception provided attendees an opportunity to enjoy craft cocktails while perusing a multitude of luxurious silent auction items. A lineup of adorable, adoptable puppies and kittens stole the show and hearts as guests eagerly purchased raffle tickets hoping to add one of them to their family. ASU’s FDIM students wowed the audience with their runway designs. Jamie L. Middleton was recognized for her years of service and support to the cause while a moving video honored four-legged survivor Claire’s story of resilience. The Parade of Paws resulted in sold-out raffles ensuring all the pups and kittens found forever families. A live auction featuring one of a kind culinary experiences, luxury travel and fine art as well as an engaging paddle raise, resulted in a record breaking fundraiser. This support ensures the organization can continue saving vulnerable animals and enrich the lives of people and pets.

Photography by Alex DeForest

Co-Chairs Alisha McBee & Laura Goff Matt Gress & Daniel Scarpinato Bingo Board Chair Suzanne Hensing

Jamie Wamsley Roushan Christofellis Ian Schwartz Bill & Yvonne Skubovius Board Members Ann Damiano & Ann Siner

Alizee Guzman & Andrew Smith ASU FIDM Runway ASU FIDM Runway ASU FIDM Runway Survivor Claire with Julie Bolchalk Fleur with Olivia Lawson Pierre