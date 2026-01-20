“Raise the Stacks” Lifts Literacy and Community Support for Phoenix Library Foundation
On November 14, 2025, Phoenix Library Foundation hosted its ‘Raise the Stacks’ fundraiser at Burton Barr Central Library in downtown Phoenix. The signature event highlighted the tremendous offerings of Phoenix Public Libraries and the integral services and facilities they provide to the community.
Co-Chairs: Jenny Holsman Tetreault & Kristin Priscella
Honorees: Mitch Menchaca & Phoenix Public Library’s Kindergarten Bootcamp Program
Presenting Sponsor: Carstens Family Funds
Dollars Raised: $248k
Emcee: Brahm Resnik
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Entertainment: Live music provided by the Stanley Serrano Trio
Florist: STEM SWAG
Caterer: Conceptually Social
Notes: The event treated guests to a library-after-hours vibe that highlighted the absolute gem the Burton Barr Central Library is. Guests strolled the 5th floor Great Reading Room while enjoying live music, sipping, noshing, networking and perusing silent auction items. During the program, Mayor Kate Gallego surprised Mitch Menchaca, presenting him with a proclamation honoring his service to the City of Phoenix. The program also featured the amazing programs the library provides beyond books, including Kindergarten Bootcamp, Story Time, Literacy Outreach, College Depot, Career Online High School, STEAM & MACH1. With a bevy of silent auction items, lively book & bottle pull, Changing Hands Banned Books Bundles, and an energetic live auction, attendees were engaged in full support of the organization’s efforts to inspire early learners, enrich lives and grow the economy. The after Party at MATCH Market & Bar kept the enthusiasm going as the Foundation Board led a celebratory champagne toast!
Photos courtesy of Greggo Photography