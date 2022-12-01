‘Power of the Purse’ Gathering Unites Women in Support of Jewish Philanthropy
The Event: Power of the Purse
The Cause: Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP)
Event Date: October 26, 2022
Location: Private Residence in Paradise Valley
Keynote Speaker: Amy Hirschberg Lederman
Notable Moments: The event was presented by the Women IN Philanthropy initiative of the CJP. The organization represents the integration of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, inspiring philanthropy throughout metro Phoenix and supporting local Jewish life in our community.
Photos courtesy of Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix
