Porch Party Brings on the Hot Havana Nights
The Event: 18th Annual Porch Party: Hot Havana Nights
The Cause: Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ)
Event Date: November 6, 2021
Location: Cancer Support Community Arizona campus
2021 Spirit of Healing Honorees: Dr. David Paul and Dr. Debra Wickman, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix
Lead Sponsor: Plexus
Host and Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Notable Moment: Debbie DiCarlo, CEO of CSCAZ, enthusiastically welcomed the evening’s supporters by reminding those in attendance that the organization is based on community and they will continue to keep the community in the support they offer to everyone facing a cancer diagnosis, as well as their loved ones. All of their programs and services are free of charge, and she thanked everyone for their continued financial support to make their support services possible.
Photos courtesy of Cancer Support Community Arizona