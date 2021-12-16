Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 16, 2021

Porch Party Brings on the Hot Havana Nights

Taylor & Sierra Mitchell with Courtney & Jack Thompson

The Event: 18th Annual Porch Party: Hot Havana Nights

The Cause: Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ)

Event Date: November 6, 2021

Location: Cancer Support Community Arizona campus

2021 Spirit of Healing Honorees: Dr. David Paul and Dr. Debra Wickman, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix

Lead Sponsor: Plexus

Host and Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle 

Notable Moment:  Debbie DiCarlo, CEO of CSCAZ, enthusiastically welcomed the evening’s supporters by reminding those in attendance that the organization is based on community and they will continue to keep the community in the support they offer to everyone facing a cancer diagnosis, as well as their loved ones. All of their programs and services are free of charge, and she thanked everyone for their continued financial support to make their support services possible.

Photos courtesy of Cancer Support Community Arizona 

Presenting Sponsor Plexus Worldwide
  • Subyn Novelle & Debbie DiCarlo
  • Robin & Leon Boyko
  • Susana Della Maddalena, CSCAZ Founder
Honoree David Paul, MD
Honoree Debra Wickman, MD
Jaleo Latin Music
The scene under the lights at Porch Party!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Caring Chef Jennifer Russo, Café Allegro Reopens at the MIM and New in Town

Kitchen Doors: Caring Chef Jennifer Russo, Café Allegro Reopens at the MIM and New in Town

Hush a Bye, Don’t You Cry

Hush a Bye, Don’t You Cry

Cover Story: A Mighty Ride

Cover Story: A Mighty Ride

A Day With Christine Kajikawa Wilkinson

A Day With Christine Kajikawa Wilkinson

Back to Top