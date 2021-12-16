Porch Party Brings on the Hot Havana Nights

The Event: 18th Annual Porch Party: Hot Havana Nights

The Cause: Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ)

Event Date: November 6, 2021

Location: Cancer Support Community Arizona campus

2021 Spirit of Healing Honorees: Dr. David Paul and Dr. Debra Wickman, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix

Lead Sponsor: Plexus

Host and Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Notable Moment: Debbie DiCarlo, CEO of CSCAZ, enthusiastically welcomed the evening’s supporters by reminding those in attendance that the organization is based on community and they will continue to keep the community in the support they offer to everyone facing a cancer diagnosis, as well as their loved ones. All of their programs and services are free of charge, and she thanked everyone for their continued financial support to make their support services possible.

Photos courtesy of Cancer Support Community Arizona

Presenting Sponsor Plexus Worldwide

Subyn Novelle & Debbie DiCarlo

Robin & Leon Boyko

Susana Della Maddalena, CSCAZ Founder

Honoree David Paul, MD

Honoree Debra Wickman, MD

Jaleo Latin Music