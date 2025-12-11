‘PoP!’ Full Of Energy, Children’s Museum of Phoenix Gala an Effervescent Event
On November 15, 2025 The Children’s Museum of Phoenix opened its doors for kids at heart to celebrate it’s annual gala ‘PoP!’ benefitting the Every Child Program which provides free or reduced admission to low-income or at-risk children so they can experience learning through play.
Co-Chairs: Michael Mazzocco & Nicole Wheatcroft
Honorees: Dr. Mary Landau & Mark Tennis – Honorary Grandparents and Desert Financial Credit Union – Kids at Heart Award
Confetti Cascade Sponsors: Axon, BMO, Taft Law, Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, Rafi Law Group, Sanderson Lincoln & The Burton Family Foundation
Dollars Raised: $368k
Emcee & Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Entertainment: Silent Disco coordinated by Children’s Museum of Phoenix event team
Décor: Balloons Biz and Such & Balloon Mom
Caterer: Fabulous Food
Bar: Pour Masters
Notable Moments: The event fizzed and popped with electricity and enthusiasm as guests enjoyed the immersive environment of the Children’s Museum. From popping corks at the champagne toast to party popping prizes, the engaging festivities sprinkled throughout the evening demonstrated the impact the museum has on visitors of all ages. Attendees danced and dined throughout the evening while honoring those whose contributions ensure the organization can continue touching the lives of generations to come. Silent and live auctions helped raise funds to continue engaging the imaginations and muscles of children and their care givers. The evening culminated in a lively silent disco and a stunning display of fireworks.
Photos courtesy of Sandra Tenuto Photography