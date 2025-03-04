Phoenix Youth Symphony Celebrates its 37th ‘Holiday Prelude’ with a Sparkle & Shine Celebration

Event Chairman Sabrina Walters

On December 13, 2024, the 37th Annual “Holiday Prelude” A Sparkle & Shine Celebration was held at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn benefitting Phoenix Youth Symphony and Phoenix Theater Guild.

Chair: Sabrina Walters

Special Supporters: Jane P. Evans, Gail Eagleburger, Dee Saager & Caroline Farkas

Notable Moments: The event featured designs from Christine Adar, Lourdes Chavez and Evans Furs all presented on the runway by models from TBM Talent & Ford RBA. Attendees enjoyed holiday shopping at the prelude boutique as well as an exciting raffle with an array of tantalizing prizes. Funds raised help support the organizations’ missions to develop the next generation of artists, patrons and leaders through music and to create exceptional theatrical experiences by using the arts to articulate messages that inspire hope and understanding.

Photos courtesy of: Elena Thornton