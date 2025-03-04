Visit Molina billboard

March 4, 2025

Phoenix Youth Symphony Celebrates its 37th ‘Holiday Prelude’ with a Sparkle & Shine Celebration

Event Chairman Sabrina Walters

On December 13, 2024, the 37th Annual “Holiday Prelude” A Sparkle & Shine Celebration was held at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn benefitting Phoenix Youth Symphony and Phoenix Theater Guild.

Chair: Sabrina Walters

Special Supporters: Jane P. Evans, Gail Eagleburger, Dee Saager & Caroline Farkas

Décor/Florist:

Caterer:

Notable Moments: The event featured designs from Christine Adar, Lourdes Chavez and Evans Furs all presented on the runway by models from TBM Talent & Ford RBA. Attendees enjoyed holiday shopping at the prelude boutique as well as an exciting raffle with an array of tantalizing prizes.  Funds raised help support the organizations’ missions to develop the next generation of artists, patrons and leaders through music and to create exceptional theatrical experiences by using the arts to articulate messages that inspire hope and understanding.

Photos courtesy of: Elena Thornton

Carol Poore, Debbie Gaby, Linda Herold & Lisa Pagel
The Scene
The Scene
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Scott Foust

From Frontdoors Magazine

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Kitchen Doors: Nature’s Friend, Beauty’s Blend

Back to Top