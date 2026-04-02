Phoenix Symphony’s Annual ‘Savor the Symphony’ Gala Returns with Dazzling Disco Theme

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Meghan Cox & Cathy Stein

The Phoenix Symphony hosted its annual “Savor the Symphony” gala on February 19 at Phoenix Symphony Hall. The “Disco Divas” themed event brought together disco enthusiasts and patrons of “Symphony For All’ the initiative that endeavors to ensure everyone can be inspired by and experience the talents of the Phoenix Symphony.

Chairs: Meghan Cox & Cathy Stein

Sponsors: Navi Nurses, Goodmans Interior Structures, National Bank of Arizona, Mac and Russell Perlich, Butler Family Foundation, & iHeartRadio

Dollars Raised: >$200k

Entertainment: Behind the scenes access to the “Disco Divas” performance featuring The Phoenix Symphony, Conductor, Herb Smith & Vocalists; Tamika Lawrence, Shayna Steele & Kelly Levesque

Caterer: Chef Stephani O’Connor

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception while perusing an impressive array of auction items in the opulent and disco ball-studded atrium. Patrons made their way into Symphony Hall, which sparkled with attendees’ enthusiasm and glittering disco adornments. The symphony, conductor and vocalists inspired and entertained attendees with a sneak peek of the Disco Divas selections, providing a glimpse into the hard work and passion that goes into preparing their productions for the public. Attendees clapped, sang along, and danced in their seats and aisles to disco-era favorites. After the energetic performance, guests partook in a lovely menu curated by Chef Stephani O’Connor of Fox Restaurant Concepts. During the luncheon, guests enjoyed Chef O’Connor’s locally inspired seasonal dishes. All proceeds from the gala benefit the “Symphony for All” initiative.

Photos courtesy of The Phoenix Symphony.

Meghan Cox & Cathy Stein

Peter Kjome, Julie Pace & Dave Seldon

Cary Harbor, Guest, Cathryn Hayden & Matt Feeney

Mac Perlich, Peter Kjome & Leslie Deshew

Tammy Rocker, Cathryn Hayden & Peter Kjome

Peter Kjome, Mac Perlich & Mo Stein

Mac Perlich & unknown

Guest & Angie Rice

Rex Albright & Peter Kjome

Regina Nixon

Peter Kjome & Virginia Abel, Guest Speaker

Opportunity Tree Event Volunteers

Peter Kjome, Cochairs Cathy Stein & Meghan Cox

Dian D'avanzo, Assistant Concertmaster

Virgina Abel

Susan Casper & Herb Smith, Conductor

Anna Aja & Susan Berk

Susan Casper, emcee

Symphony_2026_0219_111345_300217_Tavits

Anna Aja, Auctioneer Extraordinaire





































