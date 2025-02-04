‘A Wicked Night at the Symphony’ Enchanted Supporters with Stephen Schwartz & Gorgeous Music
The Phoenix Symphony Gala event returned as ‘A Wicked Night at the Symphony” was presented at Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024.
Co-Chairs: Rick McCartney & Dr. Korwyn Williams, MD, PhD
Honorees: Lucia Renshaw & Bruce Covill
Shiz Sponsors: APS & Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Emcee: Cory McCloskey
Auctioneer: Ana Aja
Entertainment: Stephen Schwartz & Friends, The Phoenix Symphony’s Mind Over Music STEM program & The Phoenix Symphony Orchestra
Notable Moments: Evoking the spirit of the Emerald City throughout Symphony Hall, the “Wicked” themed evening provided patrons with an array of enchanting experiences including a dazzling display from Phoenix Symphony’s Mind Over Music STEM program, a surprise recital from Stephen Swartz after dinner and the performance of “Defying Gravity: The Music of Stephen Schwartz and Friends”. The evening’s magic continued as guests danced the night away.
Photo Credit: Tavits Photography