Feb. 4, 2025

‘A Wicked Night at the Symphony’ Enchanted Supporters with Stephen Schwartz & Gorgeous Music

Honorees Bruce Covill & Lucia Renshaw

The Phoenix Symphony Gala event returned as ‘A Wicked Night at the Symphony” was presented at Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024.

Co-Chairs: Rick McCartney & Dr. Korwyn Williams, MD, PhD

Shiz Sponsors: APS & Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Emcee: Cory McCloskey

Auctioneer: Ana Aja

Entertainment: Stephen Schwartz & Friends, The Phoenix Symphony’s Mind Over Music STEM program & The Phoenix Symphony Orchestra

Notable Moments: Evoking the spirit of the Emerald City throughout Symphony Hall, the “Wicked” themed evening provided patrons with an array of enchanting experiences including a dazzling display from Phoenix Symphony’s Mind Over Music STEM program, a surprise recital from Stephen Swartz after dinner and the performance of “Defying Gravity: The Music of Stephen Schwartz and Friends”. The evening’s magic continued as guests danced the night away.

Photo Credit: Tavits Photography

Kallie Rose & Rohit Tripathi
President & CEO Peter Kjome with Stephen Schwartz
Rick McCartney, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Mo Stein
Linda Herold, Oscar de las Salas & Sandra Wilkin
Co-Chairs Dr. Korwyn Williams & Rick McCartney
The performance with Stephen Schwartz & Friends
The Scene
