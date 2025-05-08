Phoenix Art Museum Celebrates Anna Sui at ‘pARTy in the Garden’ Gala, Special $1M Gift Announced

BY Frontdoors Media

Gala Co-Chairs Rob Walton, Jordan Rose, Jay Franke & David Herro

Phoenix Art Museum hosted their annual “pARTy” gala event with a colorful garden theme on April 11, 2025, in celebration of its current Anna Sui exhibit. The Dorrance Sculpture Garden at the museum served as the perfect backdrop for an elegant dinner and the loading dock was transformed into a club atmosphere for the AfterpARTy.

Co-Chairs: Jordan Rose & Rob Walton | Jay Franke & David Herro

AfterpARTy Chairs: Jennifer & Andrew Cooper

Special Guest: Fashion Designer Anna Sui

Presenting Sponsors: Jordan Rose & Rob Walton | Jay Franke & David Herro | Carole & Arte Moreno | Judy & Don Opatrny | Sally & Bill Pope

Dollars Raised: $2.2 Million

Catering: Tarbell’s

Floral & Décor: Bloom & Blueprint

Entertainment: For the pARTy – Sweetwater Strings | For the AfterpARTy – DJ Felix Cartal

Notable Moments: The pARTy guests were directed to a unique entrance to the event, with Anna Sui-inspired décor featuring an edgy purple carpet, rock-and-roll graphics, a glitter backdrop for photos and Sui fashion show videos with a rock music playlist curated by the iconic fashion designer. Attendees then entered a softly draped hallway with lavender French 75 cocktails in champagne flutes adorned with guest names and table numbers.

Next, all guests progressed to the stunning Dorrance Sculpture Garden where the designer-inspired decor continued, with vibrant tulle poufs and swags of fabric in purple, fuchsia, turquoise, white and red featured in the many trees. Tables with vivid florals and abstract-printed table linens mixed with black serpentine tables snaked through the garden, topped with stunning floral centerpieces in shades of purple with pops of red and white and a mix of red and black candelabras.

Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO, said it best: “Each year, the gala brings in invaluable support for our mission, and this year, we are humbled to be the recipients of a record-breaking display of generosity, which included a $1 million gift from Jordan Rose and Rob Walton to ensure the longevity of our contemporary art program.” At 9 p.m., the guests were directed through a satin, glitter and velvet-draped hallway to the secret location for the AfterpARTy — the Museum’s north loading dock. “Industrial Chic” was the decor vibe complete with chain-link fences, fuchsia and orange lighting, chandeliers, road construction signs, and even a Caffio Espresso Bar truck. Anna Sui-clad supporters enjoyed cocktails and desserts and danced the night away under the stars.

Photos courtesy of: Haute Media

Catherine Tuton, Chris Greulich, Matthew Boland & Charlene Berge-Blum Bill & Judy Goldberg Robert & Paula Smalley with Steve & Kelly Ellman Virgil Ortiz & Eric Garcia Desiree Hardge & Channel Powe Helen Jean, Jeremy Mikolajczak & Anna Sui Jim & Linda Ballinger with Miriam Sukhman Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson Sally & Bill Pope Margot & Dennis Knight Nancy Hanley Ericksson & Ron Ericksson Steve & Teri Roman Hugh & Barbara Lytle Ken & DeeDee Vecchione Michiel & Jennifer Schuitemaker Alan & Char Augenstein Donna & Steve Johnson Court & Jaye Rich Jon & Carrie Hulburd Michele & Matt Feeney Chris & Catrina Kahler Phil & Gloria Cowen Andrew & Jennifer Cooper with Ana Tello & Jeremy Mikolajczak Tim & Pam Keefe Andy & Bettina Nava Kate Delnero, LaVon Kellner, Barabara Paris Gifford & Khamsone Sirimanivong The Anna Sui inspirations at the AfterpARTy!

A Glimpse into the Evening

Jordan Rose Meghan Cox

Hong & Doris Ong

The Fashion

The Scene