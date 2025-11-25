Paws-itivity Abounds at Lost Our Home’s Annual ‘Sit. Stay. Brunch.’

BY Frontdoors Media

Honoree Jami Pryor

The Omni Montelucia Resort opened its doors on November 1, 2025, in support of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue and its annual ‘Sit. Stay. Brunch.’ The event featured adorable pets, community spirit, and extravagant auction items in celebration of the organization’s mission.

Honoree: Jami Pryor — Pet Champion Excellence

Presenting Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund & The Bruce Andersen Charitable Fund

Emcee: John Holmberg

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Parade of Paws mix & mingle with adoptable shelter dogs; live painting by artist Jessa Huebing-Biasiada

Centerpieces: PLACE

Paw Cookies: Jennifer Kunes

Notable Moments: Attendees enjoyed cocktails while browsing an impressive array of silent auction items and spending time with adoptable dogs. The organization has faced a challenging year — storms damaged facilities, plumbing was obstructed by a stray tennis ball, and essential appliances failed. Despite these hurdles, the community rallied, taking home 48 loads of laundry and launching a “Shelter Strong Fund.” Client Larry and his dog BJ shared their inspiring story: BJ completed PAWSS service dog training, and Larry has since found love and renewed stability. Silent and live auctions offered custom artwork, unique culinary experiences, luxury getaways, and generous matching gifts, helping ensure the organization can continue providing compassionate services to pets and pet parents in crisis.

Photos by Zander Dyer, Jaron Quach & Tiana Soto

Gina & Dr. Mark Page Brice & Tina Samuels with Louise Riddle Glenn Nieman, Anne Marie Geary & Scott Rothenberger Bob LaLoggia Board member Bruce Andersen with Eric & Kristen Olson Lisa Shover-Kackley & Jerry Kackley Natalie & Sylvia Ré Mirav Bradshaw & Scott Curtis Eric & Kristen Olson Jodi Polanski & Tempe First Responders Auctioneer Letitia Frye & Pawctioneer Fozzie