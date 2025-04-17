‘A Celebration of Children Helping Children’ Fashion Show Soars & Shines for 25th Anniversary of PANDA

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Katie Weston, Lyndsay Hayes, Dara Cohen, Megan Bert & Kate Buhrow

The 25th Anniversary of the annual PANDA fashion show was over the top! The theme of “On the Wings of Dreams” reflected a switch from a luncheon to a chic cocktail party and dinner at the JetLinx hangar on March 29, 2025.

Honorees: The Cracchiolo Family — The Fox Family Award

Presenting Sponsor: Fox Restaurant Concepts

Emcees: April Warnecke & Mark McClune

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Fashion Show Partner: Garage Boutique & Concept Store

Catering: M Culinary Concepts

Florals: Lux Florists

Notable Moments: Attendees were treated to a “first-class flight” experience upon arrival, with a variety of photo-op walls and signature cocktail service amidst a backdrop of luxurious jet planes and the desert sunset. Hangar doors were opened to reveal a phenomenally styled event space that welcomed guests to embark on the evening’s program. Touching videos celebrating the journeys of several of the patient models underscored the important support PANDA provides youth, their families and the Steele Children’s Research Center. The youth models enchanted attendees with their unique personalities as they walked the runway. The inaugural Fox Family Award was given to the Cracchiolo Family for their profound contributions to children in the community. A moving video, “In the Blink of an Eye,” debuted, and provided a glimpse into the life-changing experiences families encounter when their children are diagnosed with a rare childhood disorder, as well as the subsequent challenges that can arise without the support of organizations such as PANDA. A highly competitive raffle, live auction and paddle raise helped ensure the organization can continue charting new territory and setting successful courses for the children and families it serves.

Photos courtesy of Tara Dunn Photography

A Toast to 25 Years!