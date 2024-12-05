PACC911 Toasts to 25 Years of Helping Animals

Jill & Bert Alanko with Jean Marley

Phoenix Animal Care Coalition (PACC911) held their signature fundraiser, Glimmer of Hope, on November 3, 2024 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. The event brought animal lovers together to honor 25 years of the organization’s commitment to giving abused, neglected and homeless animals a well-deserved second chance.

Co-Chairs: Bari Mears & Tina Lopez

Leading Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund & Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $400,000

Hosts: Jan D’Atri & Kyle Kittleson

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The event featured inspiring video tributes to Hero Animals — remarkable stories of dogs and cats whose lives have been transformed through PACC911’s work. These heartwarming tales set the stage for spirited auction bidding and red carpet appearances from some of the organization’s four-legged friends. The day was a heartfelt celebration of compassion, hope and the power of second chances across Maricopa County and beyond.

Photos by Timon Harper Photography

Rick Picard, Angus & Kim Sasso from FETCH Foundation

John Gray, Mary Garbaciak, Dr. Kendra Gray & John Garbaciak

Big Boy & Robbie from Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary

Gary Jackson, Oscar De La Salas & Jill Krigsten

Tim Breuhl, Rich Tibbets & Kurt Ruht

Fred & Jami Pryor

Blake & John Jay Van Es

Jerri Shields, Danielle Ogden, Judy Johnson, Joe Forsyth, Colleen Wagner, Elizabeth Dewey, Carole Collins, Lynn Vandermark & Debbie Rock

Front: Jan D’Atri, Kyle Kittleson with Jim & Karen Sharpe. Back: Linda Bruce, Bari Mears, Sonia Hernandez, Jojo Bent & Stephen Roussell

Cookie from Alone No More Rescue Ebony from Hannah Pearl Rescue

Maddie Reagan & Tulip from Living the Dream Rescue

Todd Holm & Trevor from Rotten Rottie Rescue Talia from Hannah Pearl Rescue

Stephen Roussel & Jojo Bent

Patricia Logan

Founder & Event Co-Chair Bari Mears Co-Chair Tina Lopez

Kyle Kittelson & Jan D’Atri