PACC911 Toasts to 25 Years of Helping Animals
Phoenix Animal Care Coalition (PACC911) held their signature fundraiser, Glimmer of Hope, on November 3, 2024 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. The event brought animal lovers together to honor 25 years of the organization’s commitment to giving abused, neglected and homeless animals a well-deserved second chance.
Co-Chairs: Bari Mears & Tina Lopez
Leading Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund & Valley Toyota Dealers
Dollars Raised: $400,000
Hosts: Jan D’Atri & Kyle Kittleson
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The event featured inspiring video tributes to Hero Animals — remarkable stories of dogs and cats whose lives have been transformed through PACC911’s work. These heartwarming tales set the stage for spirited auction bidding and red carpet appearances from some of the organization’s four-legged friends. The day was a heartfelt celebration of compassion, hope and the power of second chances across Maricopa County and beyond.
Photos by Timon Harper Photography