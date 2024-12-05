Visit ASU Alumni

Dec. 5, 2024

PACC911 Toasts to 25 Years of Helping Animals

Jill & Bert Alanko with Jean Marley

Phoenix Animal Care Coalition (PACC911) held their signature fundraiser, Glimmer of Hope, on November 3, 2024 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. The event brought animal lovers together to honor 25 years of the organization’s commitment to giving abused, neglected and homeless animals a well-deserved second chance.

Co-Chairs: Bari Mears & Tina Lopez

Leading Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund & Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $400,000

Hosts: Jan D’Atri & Kyle Kittleson

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The event featured inspiring video tributes to Hero Animals — remarkable stories of dogs and cats whose lives have been transformed through PACC911’s work. These heartwarming tales set the stage for spirited auction bidding and red carpet appearances from some of the organization’s four-legged friends. The day was a heartfelt celebration of compassion, hope and the power of second chances across Maricopa County and beyond.

Photos by Timon Harper Photography

Rick Picard, Angus & Kim Sasso from FETCH Foundation
John Gray, Mary Garbaciak, Dr. Kendra Gray & John Garbaciak
Big Boy & Robbie from Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary
Gary Jackson, Oscar De La Salas & Jill Krigsten
Tim Breuhl, Rich Tibbets & Kurt Ruht
Fred & Jami Pryor
Blake & John Jay Van Es
Jerri Shields, Danielle Ogden, Judy Johnson, Joe Forsyth, Colleen Wagner, Elizabeth Dewey, Carole Collins, Lynn Vandermark & Debbie Rock
Front: Jan D’Atri, Kyle Kittleson with Jim & Karen Sharpe. Back: Linda Bruce, Bari Mears, Sonia Hernandez, Jojo Bent & Stephen Roussell
Cookie from Alone No More Rescue
Ebony from Hannah Pearl Rescue
Maddie Reagan & Tulip from Living the Dream Rescue
Todd Holm & Trevor from Rotten Rottie Rescue
Talia from Hannah Pearl Rescue
Stephen Roussel & Jojo Bent
Patricia Logan
Founder & Event Co-Chair Bari Mears
Co-Chair Tina Lopez
Kyle Kittelson & Jan D’Atri
Letitia Frye on stage with Ambassadors
