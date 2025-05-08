‘Ovation’ Gala Celebrates Free Music Education for Children, Inspiring the Next Generation
The sold-out annual ‘Ovation’ gala event took place on April 27, 2025, at The Camby to support Rosie’s House. The mariachi-inspired event was a joyful celebration of a community supporting the power of music education.
Co-Chairs: Christina Spetzler-Chambers & Neda Hassanzadeh
Title Sponsor: The Burton Family Foundation
Dollars Raised: $330,000
Emcee: Kristy Siefkin
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Entertainment: Performances throughout dinner from Rosie’s House students, including a finale that showcased the Advanced Mariachi Ensemble.
Florals: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: The evening was a celebration of the transformative power of music. Rosie’s House students stole the show with a variety of musical performances throughout the evening. The vibrant decor and lively performances contributed to the energy present during the silent and live auctions as well as the raffle, which featured offerings varying from luxury travel experiences to fine goods to decadent in-home culinary packages. The celebration didn’t stop there as the festive evening continued at an after-party in The Bee’s Knees lounge at The Camby. The dollars raised will assist the organization, one of the nation’s largest 100-percent-free music education programs, to continue its mission of eliminating barriers to high-quality music education while supporting youth as they develop their full creative and personal potential.
