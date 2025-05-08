Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard
| May 08, 2025

‘Ovation’ Gala Celebrates Free Music Education for Children, Inspiring the Next Generation

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Christina Spetzler Chambers & Neda Hassanzadeh

The sold-out annual ‘Ovation’ gala event took place on April 27, 2025, at The Camby to support Rosie’s House. The mariachi-inspired event was a joyful celebration of a community supporting the power of music education.

Title Sponsor: The Burton Family Foundation

Dollars Raised: $330,000

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: Performances throughout dinner from Rosie’s House students, including a finale that showcased the Advanced Mariachi Ensemble.

Florals: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: The evening was a celebration of the transformative power of music. Rosie’s House students stole the show with a variety of musical performances throughout the evening. The vibrant decor and lively performances contributed to the energy present during the silent and live auctions as well as the raffle, which featured offerings varying from luxury travel experiences to fine goods to decadent in-home culinary packages. The celebration didn’t stop there as the festive evening continued at an after-party in The Bee’s Knees lounge at The Camby. The dollars raised will assist the organization, one of the nation’s largest 100-percent-free music education programs, to continue its mission of eliminating barriers to high-quality music education while supporting youth as they develop their full creative and personal potential.

Photos courtesy of Rosie’s House

The Scene
