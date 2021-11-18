Noche para los Niños Celebrates with ‘Day of the Dead’ Theme
Photo: Karen Shell, Founder & Executive Director Kids in Focus, and Stephanie Nowack, Noche para los Niños Event (Photo credit Chadwick Fowler)
The Event: Noche para los Niños
The Cause: Kids in Focus
Event Date: November 4, 2021
Location: Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park
Event Chair: Stephanie Nowack
Honorary Chairs: Billie Jo and the late Judd Herberger
Fun Food: Tasting stations from Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar, Eggstasy, Los Sombreros, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Postino Arcadia, Private Chef Ryan Moran, Schmooze Bar & Breakfast, Someburros, the Giving Tree Café, The Vig
Entertainment: Thano & Lolo and Nate Nathan & the Mac Daddy-O’s
Emcee: Catherine Anaya
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Leading Sponsors: Auction Sponsor – Momentum Financial Partners | Foreground Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers | Big Picture Sponsors: PourMasters & ProEm
Notable Moments: The festive event carried out the colorful “Day of the Dead” theme with beautiful weather, jaw-dropping entertainment featuring hoop dancers, stilt-walkers, tarot card readers and dance performances.
Photos courtesy as noted in each caption.
Event Date: November 4, 2021
Location: Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park
Event Chair: Stephanie Nowack
Honorary Chairs: Billie Jo and the late Judd Herberger
Fun Food: Tasting stations from Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar, Eggstasy, Los Sombreros, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Postino Arcadia, Private Chef Ryan Moran, Schmooze Bar & Breakfast, Someburros, the Giving Tree Café, The Vig
Entertainment: Thano & Lolo and Nate Nathan & the Mac Daddy-O’s
Emcee: Catherine Anaya
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Leading Sponsors: Auction Sponsor – Momentum Financial Partners | Foreground Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers | Big Picture Sponsors: PourMasters & ProEm
Notable Moments: The festive event carried out the colorful “Day of the Dead” theme with beautiful weather, jaw-dropping entertainment featuring hoop dancers, stilt-walkers, tarot card readers and dance performances.
Photos courtesy as noted in each caption.
More in: Event Photos, Society