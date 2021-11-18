Visit Straight to the Plate Leaderboard

Nov. 18, 2021

Noche para los Niños Celebrates with ‘Day of the Dead’ Theme

Photo: Karen Shell, Founder & Executive Director Kids in Focus, and Stephanie Nowack, Noche para los Niños Event (Photo credit Chadwick Fowler)

The Event: Noche para los Niños

The Cause: Kids in Focus

Event Date: November 4, 2021

Location: Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park 

Event Chair: Stephanie Nowack
 
Honorary Chairs: Billie Jo and the late Judd Herberger
 
Fun Food: Tasting stations from Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar, Eggstasy, Los Sombreros, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Postino Arcadia, Private Chef Ryan Moran, Schmooze Bar & Breakfast, Someburros, the Giving Tree Café, The Vig
 
Entertainment: Thano & Lolo and Nate Nathan & the Mac Daddy-O’s
 
Emcee: Catherine Anaya
 
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
 
Leading Sponsors: Auction Sponsor – Momentum Financial Partners | Foreground Sponsor:  Molina Fine Jewelers | Big Picture Sponsors: PourMasters & ProEm
 
Notable Moments: The festive event carried out the colorful “Day of the Dead” theme with beautiful weather, jaw-dropping entertainment featuring hoop dancers, stilt-walkers, tarot card readers and dance performances.
 
Photos courtesy as noted in each caption.
Madeline Van Delinder, grand-daughter of Billie Jo Herberger (with photo of Billie Jo and Judd Herberger in the background) (Photo credit Laurie Stephens)
Kim Seeley & Celeste Silvernail (Photo credit Chadwick Fowler)
Gary Jackson, Dorie Morales, Andrea Tyler Evans, Oscar De Las Salas, Catherine Anaya, Ruby Farias, Tara Murnin (Photo credit Chadwick Fowler)
Alfredo & Renae Molina (Photo credit Chadwick Fowler)
Paulina Milligan, Hula-hoop performer (Photo credit Bryan Kinkade)

