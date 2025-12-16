No Work & All Play at Phoenix Community Toolbank’s Annual ‘Hammers & Ales’ Event

BY Frontdoors Media

Jana Ferraro & Chair Lisa Husband

On October 30, 2025, Phoenix Community Toolbank Warehouse hosted guests in support of Phoenix Community Toolbank, opening its warehouse doors for the annual ‘Hammers & Ales’ event. The public was invited to experience the vast resources the organization provides for the betterment of the community.

Chair: Lisa Husband

Entertainment: A variety of interactive experiences including a community painting activity, the Dewalt NASCAR, Social Axe axe throwing and heavy machinery from Home Depot & Buesing.

Caterers: The Grateful Shark, atlasta & Heidi’s Catering

Breweries: Catalyst Crafted Ales, Saddle Mountain & Phantom Fox Beer Co.

Notable Moments: Upon arrival guests were in for some lighthearted “heavy lifting” with opportunities to ride on and operate an impressive assortment of industrial machinery. A smorgasbord of charcuterie, bbq, and other delights provided sustenance for an evening full of fun. True to the name, there were a variety of ales and adult beverage to enjoy. Axe throwing, corn hole, Dewalt NASCAR pit crew challenge and a serious array of silent auction items provided a lighthearted competitive air to the evening. Funds raised help the organization’s 8,000 sq. ft. warehouse and inventory comprised of more than 300 different types of tools and equipment in volumes large enough to equip thousands of volunteers at a time.

Photos courtesy of Phoenix Tool Bank

Board Members Edmond Lawrence, Michael Monterrubio, Lisa Husband, Jon Gardikis, Nikki Rousch, Kalli Belt, Michael Guilliam, Jana Ferraro & Kevin Zona Carl Politico Chris Majoros & Carl Adams Buesing Corp Team Corey Woods & Jana Ferraro DeWalt Racing Car Team U-Haul ribbon cutting Catalyst Crafted Ales