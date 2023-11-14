Visit Catholic Charities

Nov. 14, 2023

9 Arizona Greats Inducted as 2023 Historymakers by Historical League

Dr. Jeffrey M. Trent, Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff, Elizabeth White, Dolan Ellis, Denise Resnik, Angel Delgadillo & The Honorable Terry Goddard

The Turquoise & Treasures: 2023 Arizona Historymakers Celebration was presented by the Historical League on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Arizona Heritage Center.

Lead Sponsor: SRP

Event Chair: Diana Smith

2023 Inductees: Frank Barrios | Dr. Michael Crow | Angel Delgadillo | Dolan Ellis | Terry Goddard | Denise Resnik | Dr. Jeffrey Trent | Dr. Daniel Von Hoff | Elizabeth White

Emcee: Carey Peña

Notable Moments: Since 1992, the Historical League has honored outstanding Arizonans. For the 2023 Arizona Historymakers Celebration, the organization recognized nine notable Arizonans for their incredible accomplishments for the betterment of our state. The event began with a ribbon cutting of the official  exhibition spotlighting the inductees at the Arizona Heritage Center, followed by video presentations depicting the incredible lives of the honorees. After the program, guests enjoyed refreshments on the patio and were invited to view the recent National History Day Arizona winners’ displays in the Pavilion. Support of National History Day with Arizona middle and high school students is one of the Historical League Programs.

Photos courtesy of Goode Photographer and Colleen Katz – Pictures in Pixels Photography

Stevie Eller & Event Chair Diana Smith
Dolan Ellis, Marilee Davito & Carey Peña
Mary Louise & John Casey with Dee & Dr. Jeffrey M. Trent
Pat McMahon & Dr. David Breeckner
 Rosemary Gannon & Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega
Susan Junker, Kelley Perry & Shannon Clancy
Jana Bommersbach

