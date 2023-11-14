9 Arizona Greats Inducted as 2023 Historymakers by Historical League

The Turquoise & Treasures: 2023 Arizona Historymakers Celebration was presented by the Historical League on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Arizona Heritage Center.

Lead Sponsor: SRP

Event Chair: Diana Smith

2023 Inductees: Frank Barrios | Dr. Michael Crow | Angel Delgadillo | Dolan Ellis | Terry Goddard | Denise Resnik | Dr. Jeffrey Trent | Dr. Daniel Von Hoff | Elizabeth White

Emcee: Carey Peña

Notable Moments: Since 1992, the Historical League has honored outstanding Arizonans. For the 2023 Arizona Historymakers Celebration, the organization recognized nine notable Arizonans for their incredible accomplishments for the betterment of our state. The event began with a ribbon cutting of the official exhibition spotlighting the inductees at the Arizona Heritage Center, followed by video presentations depicting the incredible lives of the honorees. After the program, guests enjoyed refreshments on the patio and were invited to view the recent National History Day Arizona winners’ displays in the Pavilion. Support of National History Day with Arizona middle and high school students is one of the Historical League Programs.

Photos courtesy of Goode Photographer and Colleen Katz – Pictures in Pixels Photography

Stevie Eller & Event Chair Diana Smith

Dolan Ellis, Marilee Davito & Carey Peña

Mary Louise & John Casey with Dee & Dr. Jeffrey M. Trent

Pat McMahon & Dr. David Breeckner

Rosemary Gannon & Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega

Susan Junker, Kelley Perry & Shannon Clancy