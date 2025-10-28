‘Night for Sight’ A Roaring Good Time Benefitting Foundation for Blind Children
On October 4th, 2025 the Arizona Biltmore lent its art nouveau glory to Foundation for Blind Children‘s 1920’s themed ‘Night for Sight‘ gala.
Co-Chairs: Aurora Lea and Toni Lemaster
Presenting Sponsor: Ambassador Don Tapia
Visionary Honoree: Kitchell
Emcee: Danielle Lerner
Auctioneer: Jenna Lee Golden
Afterparty Live Music: The Hamptons
Notable Moments: Attendees embraced the 1920s theme, evoking Gatsby-era style and glam. Decadent floral arrangements with emerald and gold embellishments were featured throughout the venue. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception with lively wine pulls and lucky charms activities. The program featured moving videos that demonstrated the impact the Foundation has on its students and their caregivers. Providing services not only to those who are visually impaired, but also to those with complex medical needs. FBC student Aurora and her mother spoke about the important role the organization has served in their lives. The support and resources the organization provides ensured that Aurora doesn’t feel disabled; she feels enabled. A silent auction, paddle raise, and generous support from Kitchell ensured funds that will allow the Foundation to empower the blind and visually impaired community throughout Arizona.
Photos courtesy of Tavits Photography