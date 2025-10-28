‘Night for Sight’ A Roaring Good Time Benefitting Foundation for Blind Children

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Toni Lemaster & Aurora Lea

On October 4th, 2025 the Arizona Biltmore lent its art nouveau glory to Foundation for Blind Children‘s 1920’s themed ‘Night for Sight‘ gala.

Presenting Sponsor: Ambassador Don Tapia

Visionary Honoree: Kitchell

Emcee: Danielle Lerner

Auctioneer: Jenna Lee Golden

Afterparty Live Music: The Hamptons

Notable Moments: Attendees embraced the 1920s theme, evoking Gatsby-era style and glam. Decadent floral arrangements with emerald and gold embellishments were featured throughout the venue. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception with lively wine pulls and lucky charms activities. The program featured moving videos that demonstrated the impact the Foundation has on its students and their caregivers. Providing services not only to those who are visually impaired, but also to those with complex medical needs. FBC student Aurora and her mother spoke about the important role the organization has served in their lives. The support and resources the organization provides ensured that Aurora doesn’t feel disabled; she feels enabled. A silent auction, paddle raise, and generous support from Kitchell ensured funds that will allow the Foundation to empower the blind and visually impaired community throughout Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Tavits Photography

Board President Mitchell Hanson and Kate Hanson Daniel Scarpinato & Matt Gress Craig Vukasin & Kara Beckmann FBC Student Wayne Tampos & Leah Tampos Emcee Danielle Lerner & guest Visionary Award Recipient Kitchell: Rob Previte, Scott Root, Huda Ali, Wendy Cohen, Thomas Myzia, Lisa Shanley, Mike Griffith & David Brown CEO Jared Kittelson Scott & Christina MacIntyre with Kristi & Board Member Paul Nolde-Morrissey Board Members Lizy Hoeffer & Callie Maxwell Auctioneer Jenna Lee Golden