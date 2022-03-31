National Society of Arts & Letters Arizona Celebrates Local Arts Achievements

The Event: 2022 Annual Awards Dinner

The Cause: National Society of Arts & Letters, Arizona Chapter

Event Date: March 27, 2022

Location: Paradise Valley Country Club

Honorary Chair: Dorothy Lincoln-Smith

Arts Advocacy Honoree: Mollie C. Trivers

Piano and Dance Performances: Rylee Kellar, ballet; Katie Tuchi, classical modern dance; & John Solari, piano

Notable Moments: National Society of Arts & Letters members and guests mingled during a cocktail reception on the patio of Paradise Valley Country Club and enjoyed the breathtaking views of Camelback Mountain overlooking the verdant golf course. During a delicious dinner alfresco, Dorothy Lincoln-Smith, past National and Arizona President of NSAL, presented the individual Arts Advocacy Award to Mollie C. Trivers for her accomplishments and support of the arts. Following dinner, the guests were treated to three inspiring performances from winners of NSAL competition sponsorships in dance from 2021, and piano in 2022.

Photos courtesy of Jon Simpson

Shelley Cohn & Mollie Trivers

Dorothy Lincoln-Smith

Mal & Jane Jozoff

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack & ASU Gammage Supporters Celebrate Mollie

The NSALAZ Board celebrating Mollie

John Solari