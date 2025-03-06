Mystery, Science & Excitement Collide at Arizona Science Center ‘Galaxy Gala’ & The Power of Poison Exhibit Opening
On February 1, 2025, the Arizona Science Center transformed into a feast for the senses as they hosted the annual ‘Galaxy Gala’ and unveiled the marvelous debut of its eclectic Power of Poison exhibit, which continues the Center’s tradition of educating, inspiring and engaging people of all ages through science.
Supported by: SRP & U.S. Bank
Emcee: Sari Custer of Arizona Science Center
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Sian Leo Proctor – Astronaut & Visionary Artist
Florals: Urban Desert Flora
Catering: M Culinary
Notable Moments: The event thrilled and captivated attendees through its meticulous integration of theme throughout the experience. From the mysterious lighting to the fantastically creepy botanical arrangements, and the pick-your-poison champagne wall, every detail articulated an ode to the “Power of Poison.” Guests were mesmerized by a first look at the new exhibit, which features interactive experiences to explore poison as it occurs in nature, its myths and lore, detecting poisons, tales of historical poisonings and how toxins are being used to positively impact society. During the dinner program, Dr. Sian Leo Proctor surprised the crowd with riveting remarks on her travels to space and her love for STEM. Several leaders implored the critical role of STEM education, the impact of the Arizona Science Center on Arizona’s students and the exciting renovation and reimagining of the Center in the coming year. These improvements would not be possible without the support the Center receives from the community.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios