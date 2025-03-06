Visit HonorHealth

March 6, 2025

Mystery, Science & Excitement Collide at Arizona Science Center ‘Galaxy Gala’ & The Power of Poison Exhibit Opening

Ken & Robin Roth with Stacy & Troy Lyscio

On February 1, 2025, the Arizona Science Center transformed into a feast for the senses as they hosted the annual ‘Galaxy Gala’ and unveiled the marvelous debut of its eclectic Power of Poison exhibit, which continues the Center’s tradition of educating, inspiring and engaging people of all ages through science.

Supported by: SRP & U.S. Bank

Emcee: Sari Custer of Arizona Science Center

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Sian Leo Proctor – Astronaut & Visionary Artist

Florals: Urban Desert Flora

Catering: M Culinary

Notable Moments: The event thrilled and captivated attendees through its meticulous integration of theme throughout the experience. From the mysterious lighting to the fantastically creepy botanical arrangements, and the pick-your-poison champagne wall, every detail articulated an ode to the “Power of Poison.” Guests were mesmerized by a first look at the new exhibit, which features interactive experiences to explore poison as it occurs in nature, its myths and lore, detecting poisons, tales of historical poisonings and how toxins are being used to positively impact society. During the dinner program, Dr. Sian Leo Proctor surprised the crowd with riveting remarks on her travels to space and her love for STEM. Several leaders implored the critical role of STEM education, the impact of the Arizona Science Center on Arizona’s students and the exciting renovation and reimagining of the Center in the coming year. These improvements would not be possible without the support the Center receives from the community.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Board Chair Robert J. Miller & Kristi Miller
Stephen Roe Lewis, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community, with Guy Labine
Tammy Steward, Stacy Derstine, Dr. Sian Leo Proctor & Sari Custer
Pick Your Poison Champagne Hand Wall
Keynote Speaker Dr. Sian Leo Proctor
Creeping Botanical Centerpieces
The Scene
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit AZ Gives Day

From Frontdoors Magazine

Spring 2025 Cover Story: A Force for Good

Spring 2025 Cover Story: A Force for Good

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Winter 2025 Cover Story: Lessons in Love

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Next Doors: A Program with Heart

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Back to Top