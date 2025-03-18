Moving ‘Stories of Transformation’ Highlight the Profound Impact of New Pathways for Youth

New Pathways Mentee Lupita with her mentor Denise

New Pathways for Youth held its annual “Stories of Transformation” breakfast event at JW Marriott Camelback Inn on March 6, 2025. The event amplified the purpose of the organization to ensure that every young person enrolled can live their life with joy and purpose and be confident in their ability to decide their own path.

Lead Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union | COX | US Bank

Matching Sponsors: Burton Family Foundation, Richard & Elizabeth Burns, Andrew & Lori Norris, Harry C & Deborah L Elliott Family Foundation, Lauren Frank, Joe & Mary Gaudio, John & Kathleen Graham, Calvin & Suzie Gauss and Patrick & Cathy Norton

In Memoriam: Chris Yakscoe, NPFY Board Member & Mentor

Emcee & Moderator: Deborah Ostreicher

Notable Moments: Attendees were greeted by a striking gallery display featuring photographs taken by youth in the program, setting the stage for a morning of inspiration and reflection. The event featured an engaging discussion moderated by Deborah Ostreicher, who guided a heartfelt conversation with mentees Lupita and Emanuel, alongside their mentors, Denise and Clark. Lupita and Emanuel shared the challenges they have faced and the invaluable support they’ve received through these important mentorships. In turn, Denise and Clark spoke of the deep fulfillment they’ve found in witnessing their mentees’ personal growth, determination and achievements. A highlight of the morning was the announcement of marketing mentorships for Lupita (Desert Financial Credit Union and Arizona Cardinals) and a mentorship experience with McLaren Automotive for Emanuel. New Pathways participants Ana and Camilla delivered deeply personal Spoken Word performances exploring themes of identity and the importance of belonging. The breakfast event underscored the organization’s efforts to transform young lives by providing support, stability and skills they need to flourish in the community and in their families.

Photos courtesy of New Pathways for Youth

Mentor Robin with mentee alum Briana & Deborah Ostreicher

Mentor Clark with his mentee Emanuel

Spoken Word Artists Ana & Camilla

The Board of Directors

The Youth Photography Display