Mission of Mercy’s ‘Visionaries in Action’ Offers Healing, Hope & Dignity

BY Frontdoors Media

Honorees Jerry Wissink, BHHS Legacy Foundation & Alicia Chacon, Sonora Quest Labs

On November 12, Desert Botanical Garden hosted guests in support of Mission of Mercy at its annual fall fundraiser “Visionaries in Action,” celebrating the organization’s community impact and honoring the people and organizations that make their work possible.

Honorees: David Dexter, Sonora Quest Laboratories – Visionary Award | BHHS Legacy Foundation – Visionary Award

Dignity Sponsors: Sonora Quest Laboratories, CenterWell Pharmacy, Dignity Health, Catholic Community Foundation

Emcee: Jorge Torres, ABC15

Entertainment: Attendees were invited to explore the Desert Botanical Garden’s grounds and FRAME RATE: Desert Pulse exhibit before and after the program

Caterer: Creations in Cuisine

Notable Moments: The event provided guests with an opportunity to enjoy the serene environs of the Desert Botanical Gardens after dark while enjoying cocktails and sumptuous bites. The guiding message of the event. “Access to care belongs to all people”, was expressed throughout the program. From clinic staff to volunteers, community partners like Virginia Piper Charitable Trust, Sonora Quest Laboratories and BHHS Legacy Foundation, board members and individual donors, the cumulative support allows Mission of Mercy (MoM) to conduct over 11,000 patient encounters serving 2,000 patients per year and reaching some of the most vulnerable populations in the community. BHHS Legacy amplified their commitment through a generous $75k donation. Supporters David & Vala Lueth offered a generous matching donation to further the fundraising efforts. A powerful video shared 16 year old Jaquelin and her family’s experience with Dr. Smith and the MoM clinic, highlighting a critical need for life saving medical services that not only saved her life, but improved her quality of life. A silent auction and call to action helped raise funds to advance the organization’s mission of ‘healing through love’.

Photos courtesy of Mission of Mercy

David & Vala Lueth Board Members Kyle Felix, David Hyland, Alichia Chacon, Veronica Luna, Paula Carvalho, Kelly Williams, Lindsay Bautista & Nathan Hunnell David and Ingrid Hyland, Gabriela Hunnell, Lindsay & Vince Bautista Dr. Roselynde Bryant, Donna Castrenze-Steele, Veronica & Gary Luna Judy Walruff & Sharma Torrens Andrea Araya, Mireya Hayward, Carol Cox & Beth Trachy Jose and Angelica Trejo, Diana Gregory & Kris Anderson Andrea Hardin, Darren Handy, Peter and Marjorie Abele, Andrew and Erin Rangel & Kyle Felix Kristi Geiger, Carol Cox, Beth Trachy, Paula Carvalho & Mireya Hayward Emcee Jorge Torres Diana Navarrette, Paula Carvalho, Kristi Geiger & Shoshana Simones