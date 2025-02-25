Visit Piper Trust

Feb. 24, 2025

Mission of Mercy Celebrates ‘An Evening in the Garden’, Raises Critical Funds for Those in Need

Larry & Patsy Hall, Dr. Brad Smith, Linda Wendell, Jerry Cox & Carol Long

On November 20, 2024, the Desert Botanical Garden served as the venue for ‘An Evening in the Garden: Sowing the Seeds of Dignity, Compassion, and Love’ benefitting Mission of Mercy.

Dignity Sponsors: Sonora Quest Laboratories & CenterWell Pharmacy 

Emcee: Sean McLaughlin of 3TV/CBS5

Notable Moments: This heartfelt and inspiring evening celebrated the impact of Mission of Mercy’s work in delivering free healthcare with dignity and compassion. A compelling video presentation showcased the life-changing impact of services, reminding attendees how access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare transforms lives and uplifts communities. Board Member Nathan Hunnell highlighted the critical collaboration between CenterWell and Mission of Mercy to ensure patients receive essential medications. The evening also featured a vibrant silent auction, a raffle for an enticing package provided by the Tiny Little Chef and offered attendees access to explore the Light Bloom art installation at Desert Botanical Garden. The evening underscored the fundamental message that even the most basic levels of healthcare can create profound, positive change for individuals and communities alike.

Photos courtesy of Mission of Mercy

Luane Pigeon, Andy Jacob with Mission of Mercy CEO Kris Anderson
Dr. Kevin Edwards, Brenda & Greg Schaefer with Jeff & DiAne Ashton
David & Elise Somo
Kathryn Herzog with Steve & Connie Linck
Bob & Kathy DeLorey with Laura Nunnelley
Mark & Rebecca Anthonio
Gabriela & Nathan-Hunnell with Jim & Irma Manley
Alichia Chacon, Carlos Chacon & Lorraine Field
Kemblin McMurry, Cheryl Nance, Tina Marie Fowler, Teresia Sheppard & Cheryl Satterfield
Mike & Stacy Kuratko with Scott Reese & Shaina Goh
Thomas Green, Carol Long & Vivian Green
Ida Neal & Cecilia Chapman
Lori Meeks, Executive Director Paula Carvalho & Tom Meeks
Bo & Rhyan Lanich withr Kristi Geiger
Emcee Sean McLaughlin
