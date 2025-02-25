Mission of Mercy Celebrates ‘An Evening in the Garden’, Raises Critical Funds for Those in Need

Larry & Patsy Hall, Dr. Brad Smith, Linda Wendell, Jerry Cox & Carol Long

On November 20, 2024, the Desert Botanical Garden served as the venue for ‘An Evening in the Garden: Sowing the Seeds of Dignity, Compassion, and Love’ benefitting Mission of Mercy.

Dignity Sponsors: Sonora Quest Laboratories & CenterWell Pharmacy

Emcee: Sean McLaughlin of 3TV/CBS5

Notable Moments: This heartfelt and inspiring evening celebrated the impact of Mission of Mercy’s work in delivering free healthcare with dignity and compassion. A compelling video presentation showcased the life-changing impact of services, reminding attendees how access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare transforms lives and uplifts communities. Board Member Nathan Hunnell highlighted the critical collaboration between CenterWell and Mission of Mercy to ensure patients receive essential medications. The evening also featured a vibrant silent auction, a raffle for an enticing package provided by the Tiny Little Chef and offered attendees access to explore the Light Bloom art installation at Desert Botanical Garden. The evening underscored the fundamental message that even the most basic levels of healthcare can create profound, positive change for individuals and communities alike.

Photos courtesy of Mission of Mercy