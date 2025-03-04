Mission Accomplished: ICAN’s ‘dreamBIG Gala’ a Thrilling Success

Event Co-Chair Andrea Marconi, Kelsi Dobson, Honoree Matt Carder, Mona Sands, Denise McCreery, Jacque Dobson & Event Co-Chair Michael Angulo

On November 15, 2024, The Mission Impossible-themed ‘dreamBIG Gala’ took place at Arizona Biltmore with proceeds benefitting iCAN.

Event Co-Chairs: Andrea Marconi & Michael Angulo

Honorees: Henry Salinas Heroes Awards — Matt Carder (Individual Recipient) & Avnet (Business Recipient) | 2024 Chris E. Hoeye Youth Award – Vicente Vallecillo

Presenting Sponsor: Big Two Toyota of Chandler

Dollars Raised: $855,000

Notable Moments: Hundreds of supporters came out to support ICAN’s vital programs through the 2024 gala event. The evening was packed with suspense and excitement, featuring the captivating sounds of an electric violinist as guests entered into the cocktail party. Silent auction items offered several one-of-a-kind experiences. The “Mission Impossible” theme was carried throughout the dinner program including a dramatic performance and the BIG awards announcement.

Photos courtesy of iCAN