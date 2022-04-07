Miracle League of Arizona Celebrates 10 Years with an Exhibition Game & Dinner in the Outfield
The Event: 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Miracle League of Arizona
The Cause: Miracle League of Arizona
Event Date: March 26, 2022
Location: The Miracle League of Arizona Stadium in Scottsdale
Dinner Chair: Connie Moore | Event Chairs: Ed Durkin & Al Maag
Event Sponsors: Moore Chrysler Jeep Fiat, Fennemore Craig, Albertsons Companies Foundation and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
Entertainment: Comedian Mark Cordes
Emcee: Cameron Cox of 12 News
Décor: Baseball-themed centerpieces by the Jewett, McManus & Martin Families
Caterer: M Culinary | Vienna Beef Hot Dogs
Notable Moments: This very special event started with a wonderful exhibition game with several long-time Miracle League ballplayers and several Arizona pro team mascots including Baxter from the DBacks, Big Red for the Cardinals, Howler from the Coyotes and the Suns Gorilla. Guest dined under the stars in the stadium outfield and were treated to a program that included how the Miracle League idea was sparked by Dan Haren, Sr. and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Dan Haren in 2008. The first game was played in 2011 and today this “miracle” for children with special needs has hosted more than 1,000 players.
Photos by Dennis Murphy