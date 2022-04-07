Miracle League of Arizona Celebrates 10 Years with an Exhibition Game & Dinner in the Outfield

The Event: 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Miracle League of Arizona

The Cause: Miracle League of Arizona

Event Date: March 26, 2022

Location: The Miracle League of Arizona Stadium in Scottsdale

Dinner Chair: Connie Moore | Event Chairs: Ed Durkin & Al Maag

Event Sponsors: Moore Chrysler Jeep Fiat, Fennemore Craig, Albertsons Companies Foundation and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Entertainment: Comedian Mark Cordes

Emcee: Cameron Cox of 12 News

Décor: Baseball-themed centerpieces by the Jewett, McManus & Martin Families

Caterer: M Culinary | Vienna Beef Hot Dogs

Notable Moments: This very special event started with a wonderful exhibition game with several long-time Miracle League ballplayers and several Arizona pro team mascots including Baxter from the DBacks, Big Red for the Cardinals, Howler from the Coyotes and the Suns Gorilla. Guest dined under the stars in the stadium outfield and were treated to a program that included how the Miracle League idea was sparked by Dan Haren, Sr. and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Dan Haren in 2008. The first game was played in 2011 and today this “miracle” for children with special needs has hosted more than 1,000 players.

Photos by Dennis Murphy

Gene Udvare, one of the Miracle League of Arizona founders

Executive Director Cassandra Switalski & Fay Fredricks

Emcee Cameron Cox with Miracle League ballplayer Zach Zurliene

Drew Boedigheimer, the namesake of the Miracle League stadium digital scoreboard. He orchestrated the scoreboard funding through Make-A-Wish Arizona in 2019.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega with Homer, the Miracle League mascot