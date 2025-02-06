‘Mindful Futures: Empowering the Next Generation’ Gala for Mindfulness First Celebrates Wellbeing
On October 26, 2024, the Phoenix Zoo set the stage for Mindfulness First’s ‘Mindful Futures’ Gala, which highlighted the transformative power of mindfulness in education.
Honorees: Jenny Stahl & Sean Hannafin – The Mindful Visionary Award
Lead Sponsors: The MJ Companies, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community and Health Advancement & Tiffany & Bosco P.A.
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton
Entertainment: Ron Artis II – Singer/Songwriter/Instrumentalist
Caterer: Creations in Cuisine
Notable Moments: Musician Ron Artis II graced the event with a performance of his original music during the cocktail hour and surprised the audience with a closing encore performance. Funds raised through a silent auction and lively raffle will help fund mindfulness programs in schools, ensuring more children have access to life-changing tools. An engaging game of Heads & Tails brought lighthearted crowd participation to a very thoughtful event.
Photos courtesy of Mindfulness First