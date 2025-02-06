‘Mindful Futures: Empowering the Next Generation’ Gala for Mindfulness First Celebrates Wellbeing 

Jessica Hargy with Camden, Julie & Tim Vasquez

On October 26, 2024, the Phoenix Zoo set the stage for Mindfulness First’s ‘Mindful Futures’ Gala, which highlighted the transformative power of mindfulness in education.

Honorees: Jenny Stahl & Sean Hannafin – The Mindful Visionary Award

Lead Sponsors: The MJ Companies, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community and Health Advancement & Tiffany & Bosco P.A.

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Entertainment: Ron Artis II – Singer/Songwriter/Instrumentalist

Caterer: Creations in Cuisine

Notable Moments: Musician Ron Artis II graced the event with a performance of his original music during the cocktail hour and surprised the audience with a closing encore performance. Funds raised through a silent auction and lively raffle will help fund mindfulness programs in schools, ensuring more children have access to life-changing tools. An engaging game of Heads & Tails brought lighthearted crowd participation to a very thoughtful event.

Photos courtesy of Mindfulness First