Mike McQuaid Honored, $850,000 Raised at Annual Breakfast for the Human Services Campus

The McQuaid Family

The Event: 16th Annual Mike McQuaid I Am Home Breakfast

The Cause: Human Services Campus (HSC)

Event Date: December 17, 2021

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Honoree: Paul Gilbert of Beus Gilbert McGroder

Presenting Sponsor: Avondale Toyota

Dollars Raised: $850,000

Event Co-Hosts: Executive Director Amy Schwabenlender & HSC Board Chair Jonathan Koppell

Notable Moment: A special highlight of the event was a presentation by Congressman Greg Stanton, who gave the McQuaid family a framed certificate of the statement Stanton read into the Congressional Record in honor of tireless advocate Mike McQuaid, who passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. The event also honored attorney Paul Gilbert for his two years of pro-bono work to help gain approval from the City of Phoenix to expand the campus.

Photos courtesy of Ben Arnold

Mike McQuaid Jr., Congressman Stanton, Molly & Peter McQuaid

Roxanne & Brian McCafferty of Avondale Toyota

Paul Gilbert & Congressman Greg Stanton

Brian Spicker & Mary Jane Rynd

Jonathan Koppell & Amy Schwabenlender, HSC Executive Director

Jeri Williams, Phoenix Police Chief