Mike McQuaid Honored, $850,000 Raised at Annual Breakfast for the Human Services Campus
The McQuaid Family
The Event: 16th Annual Mike McQuaid I Am Home Breakfast
The Cause: Human Services Campus (HSC)
Event Date: December 17, 2021
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Honoree: Paul Gilbert of Beus Gilbert McGroder
Presenting Sponsor: Avondale Toyota
Dollars Raised: $850,000
Event Co-Hosts: Executive Director Amy Schwabenlender & HSC Board Chair Jonathan Koppell
Notable Moment: A special highlight of the event was a presentation by Congressman Greg Stanton, who gave the McQuaid family a framed certificate of the statement Stanton read into the Congressional Record in honor of tireless advocate Mike McQuaid, who passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. The event also honored attorney Paul Gilbert for his two years of pro-bono work to help gain approval from the City of Phoenix to expand the campus.
Photos courtesy of Ben Arnold